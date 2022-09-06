Your Daily Phil: Security and diversity at High Holiday services + a new Sephardic fellowship

STAYING SAFE

Jewish movements confront tensions between security and welcoming ahead of High Holidays

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

How can synagogues both welcome congregants of all backgrounds and keep them secure? Congregations have been asking that question for years, but it’s become especially relevant in the run-up to this year’s High Holiday season, as communities have both experienced a rise in antisemitism and have placed an increased focus on diversity and inclusion, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales.

Making it work: Experts asserted last week that it is possible, if not always easy, to secure synagogues while creating a welcoming atmosphere for the diverse spectrum of American Jews. A webinar convened on Thursday by the Secure Community Network (SCN), which coordinates security for Jewish institutions, included officials who oversee diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at national Jewish organizations and religious movements.

Focusing on behavior: The panelists recommended that security personnel monitor for suspicious behavior, rather than focusing on a person’s appearance or race. And speakers said that those who are tasked with watching an entrance should receive training in both security protocols and recognizing and combating bias. SCN has for years said the key to synagogue security is looking out for behavior, and it advocates against racial profiling.

Power dynamic: “Anybody who’s in a security position, whether they are a uniformed law enforcement officer or a 70-year-old, 5-foot-2 petite white woman who’s an usher, should be aware of the fact that in this moment I need to be self-aware that I have a position of power and authority,” said Gulienne Rollins-Rishon, the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism’s racial justice specialist. “There is a power dynamic at play that the person in enforcement may not realize is traumatic or triggering.”

