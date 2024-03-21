Your Daily Phil: Schusterman cuts programs to focus on grantmaking

Good Thursday morning.

the Schusterman Family Philanthropies ending some of its programs to focus on grantmaking.

Beginning this summer, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies will cut its Reality program of Israel trips and its leadership development Schusterman Fellowship and scale back its ROI Community initiative as its U.S. office looks to dedicate its efforts and resources solely to grantmaking, the organization’s CEO told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross this week.

“We stepped back to say, ‘Where are we having the most unique impact? With our dollars, where can we make the most difference?’ And we made a decision that we can have the most unique, ‘value add’ as a grantmaker,” Lisa Eisen told eJP on Monday ahead of the organization’s announcement to its alumni and communities this morning.

As a result of this decision, which officially goes into effect on June 30, the foundation will be terminating the staff that run those programs. “We are very focused on providing them the support they need to have a smooth transition and a good runway and even helping them find their next move,” Eisen said. She declined to say how many people this affected, citing their privacy.

Eisen stressed that the organization was not scaling back in terms of giving. “We will not be changing our grantmaking at all,” she said. “All of our grant making portfolios — the Jewish ones, the Israel ones and the secular ones — will continue. It’s an important year in the United States as well [with the upcoming presidential election], and we invest in democracy and voting rights, in gender equality and reproductive rights — those are really crucial issues.”

Foundation leaders said that the decision to cut the Reality program and Shusterman Fellowship was not out of dissatisfaction with the programs but rather an understanding that there were other, similar initiatives that could fill a similar role, and the foundation therefore no longer needed to operate in that space itself.

“Since we started those programs 15 years ago those fields have really matured,” she said. “So we’ve determined that we are going to invest in those fields as grantmakers and no longer operate our own programs.”

As part of these new changes, the ROI Community will continue to exist but will focus almost exclusively on Israel, specifically on post-Oct. 7 rebuilding and recovery efforts. This will be seen at the ROI Community’s upcoming summit in Israel in September. Eisen said that the foundation will also support some non-Israeli members and initiatives through the program.

“We’re trying to be as strategic and agile as we can as grantmakers,” she said. “The ROI program will be focused mostly on Israel and Israelis. But one of the areas [it addresses] will also be combating antisemitism and anti-Zionism, so it won’t exclude other people [outside of Israel], it will just be more focused on doing work that’s that’s complementary and additive to to the grantmaking work that we’re doing here in Israel to help the country rebuild its resilience and its strength — and just rebuild society post-Oct.7.”

