Your Daily Phil: R&R looks to help nonprofits shut down for a week

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new initiative by R&R to get nonprofits to shut down for a full week and efforts by the family of Elizabeth Tsurkov, who is being held hostage by an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, to secure her release. We also report on the death of biotech entrepreneur and philanthropist Joseph Walder, and feature an opinion piece by Alex Roth-Kahn about ways to not only support but embrace vulnerable members of the Jewish community. Also in this newsletter: Lesley Matsa, Eric Robbins and Joe Lieberman. We'll start with the Jewish Agency for Israel updating the Israeli government on its activities since Oct. 7

The Jewish Agency for Israel has distributed over $63 million to victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and ongoing war and to communities in northern and southern Israel affected by the violence, the executive chairman of the organization, Doron Almog, told the Israeli Cabinet yesterday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The bulk of that funding came from the Jewish Federations of North America, along with Keren Hayesod, HaRuah HaYisraelit (the Spirit of Israel) and individual donors.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented mobilization of Jewish communities from around the world, not only in the donations at an enormous scale, but also with volunteers and the aid and solidarity missions that have been coming to Israel constantly,” Almog told the ministers at the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“The entire Jewish people, around the world, are united in the mission of strengthening the citizens of Israel at this time and praying for the quick return of all the hostages,” he said.

Through its existing partnerships with local communities, the Jewish Agency distributed some NIS 200 million ($54.4 million) to cities and towns near the Gaza and Lebanese borders. The organization, which has run the Fund for Victims of Terror for the past two decades, had distributed an additional NIS 33 million ($9 million) to some 8,500 families, with more expected to be allocated in the coming months, Almog told the Cabinet.

Through its SparkIL platform and other partnerships, the organization has also been part of a more than NIS 40 million ($10.9 million) effort to keep some 2,000 small businesses afloat during the war, through grants, low- and no-interest loans and professional mentorship, he said.

In his review of his organization’s efforts since Oct. 7 — and those of Diaspora Jewry in general — Almog noted that 14 new immigrant lone soldiers, those serving in the military without family in the country, have so far been killed in the war. This is by far the largest number of immigrant lone soldiers to fall in battle in recent decades. For comparison, three foreign-born lone soldiers were killed in the 2014 Gaza war, and there was a similar number in the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

“We will remember them and their bravery forever,” he said.