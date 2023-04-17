Your Daily Phil: Reimagining the sukkah at Yale + Granting survivors’ wishes

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new sukkah design competition being held by Yale University’s Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life and debut a new investigative series on the unsolved murder of a Washington, D.C., rabbi in 1984. We also feature an op-ed by Rabbi Amanda Schwartz. We’ll start with a report on an initiative to grant the wishes of Holocaust survivors in Israel.

A joint venture by Israel’s Health Ministry and the Ezer MiZion aid organization has granted the wishes of more than 1,600 Holocaust survivors in the past four years, the director of the initiative told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross ahead of Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Adina Englard, the chief social worker in the Health Ministry’s Geriatrics Department, developed the idea for Mishalat HaLev, meaning “Wish of the Heart,” after seeing that many of the Holocaust survivors living in state-run facilities rarely if ever left the building because of their disabilities, Mishalat HaLev director Naomi Mizrahi told eJP. “They saw the Holocaust survivors in these institutions weren’t able to do what they want. People who are physically disabled, who need a special car for a wheelchair or even an ambulance in some cases. They live their lives in a cycle, based on the schedule of the old-age institution or geriatric hospital,” Mizrahi said.

The “wishes” that the organization grants are, on the surface, relatively modest: visiting the Western Wall, attending a concert or going to the beach. “One woman said she just wanted to go to the supermarket, something that’s routine for most people. But for someone who’s disabled, who is living in a geriatric hospital, who needs an ambulance to go anywhere, that’s very complicated,” Mizrahi said.

While the wishes themselves bring joy to the survivor, Mizrahi said the real value of the initiative is that it gets the person to think about what they want, what would make them happy. “The hard part is to make the person dream. A lot of them don’t dare to dream, to think beyond the day-to-day. This allows the person to do something different, to go out. They can think, ‘What do I want? Where do I want to be?’” she said. “And only then comes the second part, ‘How do we make it happen despite their disability?’”

Read the full story here.