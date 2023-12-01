Your Daily Phil: Reform rabbis visit a ‘nation at war’

Good Friday morning.

Unlike the dozens of missions and trips that have come to Israel since Oct. 7, the group of nine Reform rabbis who visited Israel from the United States last month weren’t there to show solidarity or to volunteer (though they did do both) but to learn, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross, who met up with them in Tel Aviv.

They were part of the Amplify Israel Fellowship, a newly launched initiative that is meant to prepare the next generation of Reform rabbis to lead the movement, particularly on Zionist and Israel-related issues.

The trip was planned well before the Oct. 7 attacks as a key part of the yearlong fellowship, which also includes mentorship, seminars and study sessions. After the attacks, the program, which is led by the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue’s senior rabbi, Ammiel Hirsch, and the New York City synagogue’s Israel fellow, Rabbi Tracy Kaplowitz, decided to press on with the weeklong trip, which ran from Nov. 14-20, albeit with an updated itinerary and without some of the participants.

“The Jewish world and even Western history will look back on the events of Oct. 7 and delineate a pre-Oct. 7 and post-Oct. 7 world. I’m sure of that for Jewish history and for the history of the State of Israel. So to be here during these times… is something that needs to be lived and experienced,” Hirsch told eJP shortly after the trip.

Before Oct. 7, the organizers planned to focus more on what was then the cause du jour in Israel: the government’s contentious judicial overhaul. “No one’s thinking about [the overhaul] as the primary conversation now,” Kaplowitz said. “A lot of the conversation transformed. It became about a nation at war. We thought we’d join judicial reform rallies, instead we joined the hostage rallies. So there are many ways that this trip shifted. We’re traveling with nine members, not all the 13 fellows.”

“The vulnerability of Israelis is something that is very hard to observe in a regular visit,” Kaplowitz said. These experiences will “empower these rabbis to speak in a way that gives color to what is so often understood in black and white and gray.”

