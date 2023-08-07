Your Daily Phil: Ramah returns to war-torn Ukraine + Mazon absorbs Challah for Hunger né Nazun

Camp comforts

Ramah Yachad returns to Ukraine, offering teens a ‘cocoon’ of calm in wartime

Campers hold shacharit services at Camp Ramah Yachad in Ukraine in the summer 2023.

Camp Ramah Yachad returned to Ukraine this summer, with over 120 children attending the 11-day session, after being forced to relocate to neighboring Romania last year because of the war, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



A Jewish cocoon: Despite being held inside Ukraine, which is still regularly bombarded by Russian rocket, drone and artillery strikes, the camp — located in Sonyachna Dolyna, literally Sunny Valley, outside Chernivtsi in western Ukraine (not to be confused with a place of the same name in Crimea) — offered the participants a respite from the fighting, which all of them have experienced firsthand to some degree. “They were living in a cocoon, in a paradise. They were smiling, they were dancing and everything was Jewish,” said Rabbi Leonid Feldman, who was born in the former Soviet Union and served for decades as a pulpit rabbi in West Palm Beach, Fla., before moving to Israel last year.



First aid: While the campers were all in high spirits, David Kekst, vice chair of Schechter Institutes’ board of directors, said the difficult experiences that they had been through and the effects of the war on them were immediately apparent. A psychologist was on staff to help the campers. The content of the camp also reflected the fact that the program was being held in a country in the middle of a major conflict. “One of the doctors holds a chug [elective class] on first aid. She told the kids that if someone loses a limb, they must tie a tourniquet and note the time that they did so so they can tell an adult or a medic who subsequently arrives,” Kekst said. “I don’t think this is being taught at most Jewish summer camps but obviously this is something these kids need to know.”



We see you: Kekst said the camp organized a question-and-answer session over Shabbat, where the campers could ask the visitors whatever they wanted. “They said, ‘Why did you come to see us?’” Kekst said. “And I got up and I said, ‘Look, I helped organize this trip. And the reason is that the Jewish people stand as one, and we wanted you to know that we see you, that we hear you, and that we care enough to come and visit you to show solidarity with you.’”



