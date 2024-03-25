Your Daily Phil: Q&A with outgoing JCC Association CEO Doron Krakow

Good Monday morning.

Less than two weeks after returning to their village of Shlomit, the youth of the religious community near the Egyptian and Gazan borders were busy upgrading public areas and had already completed building a seating area replete with four tables and 12 benches as part of a Jewish National Fund-United Kingdom’s DIY (do it yourself) Program for a future outdoor cafe that they envision as a gathering place for unifying and strengthening the area’s youth following the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The DIY initiative is meant to give those young people a feeling of ownership and control as they rebuild their community, which was attacked on Oct. 7 and which they were forced to evacuate for nearly five months.

Shlomit, located 6.5 kilometers (four miles) from the Gaza border, was among the more than 20 southern border communities that were evacuated by the Israeli government following the Hamas terrorist attack. On Feb. 28 the 500 residents of the community returned in one long convoy together, just as they had left together four months earlier, and were determined to rebuild and strengthen their town.

But the whole region has become a place of mourning, said Shlomit’s youth director, Avital Koupetz, herself just 19. “The return to our village was very emotional, and joyful, but also very difficult mentally,” said Koupetz. “There is loss in every corner, and also in our town. One of the people who died — Bechor Hai Sawid — was the gardener of the town and in every blade of grass that is growing, every garden that is blossoming, you see his [gardening] projects.”

The DIY program focuses on engaging local volunteers in Israel’s geographic periphery to develop and carry out various small- to medium-impact improvement projects within their communities while providing them with professional guidance and tools. The projects also provide them with a sense of achievement and the awareness that they can — literally — create change within their own communities.

Before Oct. 7, the DIY Program was more focused on refurbishing buildings and simple garden projects, now several southern Gaza Strip border communities have begun to request help for larger projects. “The DIY program is going into a new direction with this project, but we didn’t want to say no when they came to us. There was no option to say no to Avital,” JNF-UK Israel’s executive director, Yonatan Galon, told eJP.

The participants from Shlomit have so far built the seating area for the outdoor cafe, which was relatively low cost, with material for each set of table and benches costing about NIS 8,000 ($2,200), Galon said. Next up will be building the actual coffee cart, which is intended to be operated and maintained by the youth of Shlomit for the young people of the area to gather and strengthen one another. That will most likely cost tens of thousands of shekels, according to Galon. They are still in the planning stages, formulating a budget and deciding whether to build a cart from scratch, refurbish an old one and whether to make it potentially mobile.

“It would be easier to buy one that is already usable, but the purpose is not to just have a trailer to sell coffee, but for it to be something meaningful for the youth. We want to fulfill the essence of the project, for them to feel they have done something,” Galon said. “These are not essential projects in that they need them, but like in Shlomit where we are working with the youth and it is not just a physical need but it is also a social-action project to improve their state of mind and give them a sense of success.”

