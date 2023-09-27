Your Daily Phil: Private foundation giving spikes despite economic woes

Good Wednesday morning!



Grants by small to large private foundations increased by nearly 15% from 2021 to 2022, despite high inflation and other negative financial conditions, but those macroeconomic trends raise concerns about the extent of donations this year, according to a new survey by Foundation Source that was released today, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross and Haley Cohen.



The consulting firm Foundation Sourcesurveyed 980 private foundations that had assets ranging from $1 million to $500 million for its “2023 Report on Private Philanthropy,” meaning it excluded the largest foundations with assets in the billions. In 2022, the nearly 1,000 foundations issued 31,373 grants, worth $865 million in total. This represents an increase in both the number of grants (1,553 more than the previous year) and the total dollar value of those grants (up by $111 million, or 14.7%, from 2021). Even when adjusted for inflation, the total amount issued in grants saw an increase of roughly 6% from the year before.



These findings appear to buck overall trends in philanthropy from 2022, as identified in Giving USA’s “Annual Report on Philanthropy” from June, which determined that philanthropic giving in 2022 dropped by more than 10% after adjusting for inflation from the previous year.



Gillian Howell, the head of client advisory solutions at Foundation Source, said this was due to the nature of these private foundations. “These are high-net-worth, or ultra-high-net-worth donors that have made the commitment to give to philanthropy, it’s irrevocable,” she told eJP. “I’ve found in my 33 years in my career that these are the people who step up when things are going in the other direction. If markets are down, giving is being cut back in other areas, they are the ones who step it up.”



