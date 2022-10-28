Your Daily Phil: Previewing the JFNA GA + How to teach about Israel

THE TORAH OF LEADERSHIP

Parshat Noah: The what and why of the ark

“My grandchildren love to play with my collection of wooden Noah’s ark figures. Some have moveable animals and a small Noah holding a staff. When I clean up after the children, I make sure to keep the animals in pairs. The children adore the Noah story. The image of the ark appears on kids’ wallpaper and in their books; it’s the stuff of toys… The only problem is that the Noah story is not for children,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University, in this week’s column for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Instructions: “God told Noah exactly what to do. But God also told Noah why. Noah focused on the what and bypassed the why. The directions he was given form a unique and unusual passage because the Bible rarely offers concrete recommendations… Why is it that Noah, of all people, was given such clear guidelines?”

The big picture: “There is a powerful framing to God’s technical instructions. Every few lines, God explicitly told Noah about the moral state of the world. Noah responded by taking out his tools and concentrating on the skylights. Noah missed the larger driving factor behind the situation.”

The ark’s purpose: “According to the Talmud, the ark’s significance was not in its use during the Flood but its very presence long before the water hit. Noah’s neighbors would be curious about this building project – how could they not be? – and badger him with questions. Noah could use this conversational opportunity to discuss the larger forces in society that prompted this task and perhaps convince others to repent. They could have all built arks, every last one. The ancient seas could have, without much imagination, been filled with many other arks captained by all of Noah’s friends and neighbors. But if any such conversations existed, they are not recorded in our parsha.”

Read the full piece here.

ISRAEL EDUCATION

The way we teach our kids about Israel is broken. Here’s how to fix it.

iStock



“For a growing number of young people in North America, Israel has become virtually untouchable: The fear of being ‘canceled’ for failing to take the ‘right’ line on Israel is so great that many prefer to remain silent,” write Dan Elbaum, head of North America at The Jewish Agency for Israel, and Rabbi Joe Schwartz, director of Makom: The Israeli Education Lab, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Uphill struggle: “In today’s environment, maintaining broad support for Israel can often feel like an uphill battle. This past August’s Operation Breaking Dawn [fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza] represented the latest reminder of the biased sources, from traditional media to social media, that comprise much of the foundation of what the younger generation knows about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”



Our strategy has failed: “In the face of this historic challenge, it would be understandable if those of us in the pro-Israel camp simply doubled- and tripled-down on what we have been doing: Repeating a simple narrowly self-interested narrative that either avoids the conflict altogether or highlights the Palestinians’ aggression and intransigence… Yet, at this crucial juncture, we need to be honest with ourselves: This strategy has failed. Indeed, it may even be contributing to the problem.”



A new approach is called for: “We need to teach the conflict with candor and in a way that does justice to its complexity. Those charged with educating our young need tools for exploring and considering the conflict knowledgeably, with understanding and with empathy. And we need to cultivate in the next generation the capacity to do the same.”



Read the full piece here.

MICRO-LENDING

Maximizing the impact of giving

Sewcream

“As the mother of four children, it’s important for me to teach them the power of giving — to create a better world where people instinctively extend their hand to others and provide them with opportunities to elevate their lives and, most importantly, to give with humility and compassion,” writes Na’ama Ore, CEO of SparkIL, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

From generation to generation: “As such, ever since they were young, I had my children accompany me to the volunteer events I helped coordinate, including with the Jewish Women’s Circle, the Israeli-American Council and Leket Israel. My kids would witness the awe-inspiring impact that a simple act of kindness can have on others. They also saw that you don’t have to write a big check to positively influence someone’s life… Today, I’m proud when my children take the initiative to give back. Guided by the values they learned at home, each of them is independently involved in youth initiatives where they volunteer their time; they’re aware of when others need help and provide that help selflessly.”

Outsized impact: “This mindset governs much of my professional life as well. As CEO of SparkIL, the first peer-to-peer lending platform to support small businesses in Israel, I’m privileged to witness how each contribution makes an outsized impact. With loans as low as $25, lenders from around the world can change the entire trajectory of an Israeli business’s lifespan.”

Read the full piece here.