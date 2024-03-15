Your Daily Phil: Previewing the Jewish Funders Network convention in Tel Aviv

Good Friday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on new grant allocations by Jewish Federations of North America to organizations helping Holocaust survivors and other older adults with a history of trauma, and feature an opinion piece by Dvir Cahana on flipping the script for rabbi-rebbetzin power couples. Also in this issue: Berkeley professor Ron Hassner, Sarah Norton and Tim Carney. We'll start with the upcoming Jewish Funders Network's international convention, which kicks off on Sunday.

Hundreds of Jewish donors and their staffs will convene in Tel Aviv on Sunday for the Jewish Funders Network’s four-day international convention, where they will hear from “regular Israelis” — not the normal roster of top-level officials — in order to better understand the country’s needs following the Oct. 7 terror attacks and more than five months of war, JFN CEO Andrés Spokoiny told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross ahead of the conference.

“There are not many keynote speakers. The heroes [we will be hearing from] are regular Israelis, people who from their niche or from their own place did amazing things. That’s the idea in general,” Spokoiny said. This includes a number of Oct. 7 survivors, Israeli soldiers and civic leaders.

Six hundred people are registered for the gathering, “with a wait list of around 100 people,” Spokoiny told eJP. Some of them will come to Israel after a visit to Poland and Ukraine as part of a joint program between JFN and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. This year’s conference will include fewer presentations and speakers from nonprofits and organizations than in the past, and more time for dialogue among funders, he said.

“Funders wanted to spend more time talking to one another, less time hearing from speakers. That is something that clearly came out of previous conferences, that funders really enjoyed that,” he said. “The situation that we are living in is so unprecedented and so unsettling that people really need to brainstorm together on how to work and how to address the issues — what we need to do differently as a community.”

The focus of this year’s conference is on Israel and the role that philanthropy can play in the aftermath of Oct. 7 and amid the ongoing political turmoil that the country has faced in recent years. “It’s a historical moment, and we needed to devote time [to it],” Spokoiny said.

Though that is the primary topic, it is not the sole one. The conference will also include sessions on combating antisemitism, how to take advantage of the current rise in interest in Jewish identity and about the “homelessness of liberal Jews,” Spokoiny said.

The conference will seek to strike a balance between two different moods, he said. “One is more subdued and solemn. The other is hopeful: How can we use this as an opportunity to be better, to do better, to come out stronger?”

The gathering will feature a handful of plenary sessions, alongside a larger number of discussions and workshops mostly led by assorted Jewish foundations and funds. Tuesday will be devoted solely to site visits, with attendees choosing between traveling to southern Israel, northern Israel, Jerusalem, Haredi communities or sites in Tel Aviv.

The conference is chaired by Leora Propper, head of the Propper Family Foundation, and Stephen Bronfman, co-chair of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation and executive chairman of the Claridge Inc. investment firm. According to Spokoiny, the gathering has gone through multiple iterations since JFN first started organizing it last year.

“We had one plan before the balagan [mess] of the [Israeli government’s] judicial reform, and then we had to change that, and then we had to change the plan again after Oct. 7, and then we needed to change it again because the needs from October were different from the needs in December, which are different from the needs of today,” he said.

“We’re excited and exhausted,” Spokoiny added.