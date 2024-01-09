Your Daily Phil: PJ Library looks to boost Sephardic stories

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a gathering of pro-Israel Christian college students in Washington, D.C., and the launch of a new study of Jewish educators by Rosov Consulting and the Jim Joseph Foundation. We feature an opinion piece by Andrea Hammel marking the 85th anniversary of the Kindertransport and how it offers lessons for today’s philanthropic community about effectively supporting refugees. We’ll start with a new PJ Library initiative to encourage more books by and about Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews.

At age 6, Gail Carson Levine’s father was sent to the Hebrew Orphan Asylum of New York. He had grown up in a Sephardic household, but at the orphanage, he was bullied for his background and grew disconnected from his heritage. His daughter, the author of the novels Ella Enchanted and Dave at Night, is trying to reconnect to her family’s roots. She is one of seven Sephardic and Mizrahi published authors involved in PJ Library’s Sephardic Stories Initiative, which was announced early last month, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“The need for diverse Jewish stories, coming from diverse Jewish communities, has been around for a while,” Catriella Freedman, the director of PJ Library’s Author Stewardship program, told eJP.

PJ Library, a Harold Grinspoon Foundation program, distributes over 148 titles for free to over 670,000 subscribers worldwide who are raising Jewish children. “We have some really great titles already in our library, but they don’t nearly represent the number of Sephardic and Mizrahi families that we have in our subscriber list,” Freedman said.

The first year of the three-year initiative focuses on the experienced, published author cohort, which will meet online regularly and participate in an all-expense paid trip to Israel which is currently on hold due to the security situation in the country. They also will have access to experts to help with research for their projects. Their initial meeting, held during the first week in December, focused on Sephardic voices from Israel and featured guest authors Sarah Sassoon and Ran Cohen Harounoff.

During the second year of the initiative, the original authors will mentor 20-40 emerging authors, and the third year will focus on virtual programming for the larger Jewish community. The final component is a Sephardic Stories manuscript prize that will be open to any unpublished manuscript with the winner receiving a financial prize as well as a PJ Publishing contract.

The original $195,000 grant was provided by the Samis Foundation, which has historically been involved in philanthropy in Israel and Seattle — the city with the third largest Sephardic population in the United States. Although it supports all kinds of initiatives throughout the Jewish community, many have a Sephardic bent.

“We look out for opportunities to support areas which we think are game changers,” Al Maimon, a Samis Trustee, told eJP. “PJ Library is a flagship of [bringing] Judaism to the kids, but the library bookshelf is pretty empty when it comes to anything having to do with a Sephardic or Mizrahi family’s culture. So families who are Sephardic don’t have much for their kids to see, and the broader Jewish community doesn’t get a chance to see a different view of what’s happening.”

Read the full report here.