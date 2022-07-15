Your Daily Phil: Observing Tisha B’Av in America + Dairy Queen as a reengagement tool

RELATIONSHIPS

The power of Dairy Queen

“For the first two years of my job as director of youth engagement, I had an ‘if you build it, they will come’ mentality. Having inherited a struggling youth program – which I was hired with the explicit expectation of resuscitating – I immediately poured my efforts into revamping all areas of teen synagogue offerings. Social action, youth group, you name it — I invented or reinvented it. I designed logos. I bought T-shirts. I created playlists. I made our programming seem as fresh, new and sexy as I could. But I still struggled with seeing the engagement and continuity I was working so hard to foster. Over the past three years, though, things have changed – and I think I know why… The key to success is Dairy Queen,” writes Jenna Friedman, director of youth engagement at Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland, Mass., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Dairy Queen: “To clarify, I mean Dairy Queen both metaphorically and literally. As of one year ago, I had never actually been to a Dairy Queen. (Symptom of growing up a New York suburbanite — shout out to Carvel.) It was COVID that eventually drew me there, in an attempt to reconnect with kids who I hadn’t seen since before the pandemic. They had dropped off from our programming over our year and a half online, and, having known them in the past, I invited them to come to Dairy Queen for one-on-one meetings to catch up. And one by one, they came.”

Why they came: “I had the answer spelled out for me at a recent youth event. Over an end-of-year pizza-making gathering with our sixth graders, a student named Harry, who hadn’t been at the synagogue since third grade, questioned why I called him by his first and last name. ‘Is there another Harry, or something?’ he asked. Quickly, the other students chimed in. ‘No,’ said the girl to my right, ‘she just does that. She calls me by my first and last name all the time.’ The other students offered eager agreement. ‘It’s just a personality thing,’ the girl concluded, before returning to her pizza. Harry nodded, satisfied.”

Knowing them makes the difference: “And she’s right – without planning it, this has become a part of my persona in my role. In the sense of being a charismatic, memorable presence, it’s a ‘personality thing.’ It also meets a much deeper, more important goal: Our kids know that I know who they are. And that makes all the difference.”

