Your Daily Phil: New security pact for N.Y. rabbis + Bill Clinton joins Israeli entrepreneur on climate fund

Around the Web

OneTable broke its record of most people hosted at Shabbat dinners last weekend, with 7,000 diners at nearly 700 meals across the country on Sept. 15, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. The previous record was 5,100 people at 630 dinners set in December 2022…



Businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffet, the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffet, is willing to increase his personal financial support for Ukraine in the event that American public interest in the conflict wanes in the year ahead…



Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer was named director of virtual content and programs at the Reconstructionist movement’s RitualWell, which offers online resources for “original, progressive Jewish rituals”…



The Ballmer Group, which is funded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, committed $175 million to the StriveTogether nonprofit to improve the economic mobility of 4 million young people, particularly those from communities of color. StriveTogether’s president and CEO called the commitment a “game-changing investment” for the organization…



The Together Plan, a British-Belarusian nonprofit, is creating a new memorial in the Belarusian town of Brest in what was once a Jewish cemetery but was demolished to make a sports field. The memorial will make use of hundreds of fragments of headstones that have been recovered…



Stan Polovets, an oil industry executive and CEO of the Genesis Prize Foundation, is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in a new lawsuit. Polovets has denied the allegations…



Nonprofit groups from across the political spectrum are pushing back against a move by House GOP members to more closely regulate political activities by organizations with nonprofit status…



Missouri Gov. Mike Parson adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism…



Representatives from the Philadelphia Jewish community traveled to the commonwealth’s capital last week to lobby lawmakers to increase Pennsylvania’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program…



Carole Rothman, the president and artistic director of the nonprofit Second Stage Theater in New York, will step down from her position after 45 years with the organization…



The family of Hedwig Stern, a Jewish art collector who survived the Holocaust, is suing New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for allegedly selling a van Gogh painting — now estimated to be worth some $70 million — that was looted from Stern as he fled the Nazis and covering up the sale…



Am Echad, a pro-Israel advocacy organization affiliated with Agudath Israel of America, denounced recent protests in New York against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying they could “undermine the Israeli efforts against the Iranian nuclear threat”…



The Eisner Foundation, created by former chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Michael Eisner, announced nearly $1.5 million in grants to a number of groups in Southern California…



Harold Berger, a former judge and significant donor in the Philadelphia area, died last month at 98…