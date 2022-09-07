Your Daily Phil: New philanthropy platform for high-net-worth donors + Hartman bets on teens and young adults

INTRODUCING WELLSPRING

It is time to make big bets on teens and young adults

“If there is a consistent thread that I can identify in virtually all the key inflection points along my journey as a Jewish communal leader, it is this: older and wiser people giving me the gift of trust, which enabled me to grow. For a Jewish community that is struggling with questions of whether we have a sufficient leadership pipeline for the Jewish future, and that is anxious about the ideas and identities of the next generation of Jews, this may be our winning strategy,” writes Yehuda Kurtzer, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Predicated on fear: “Today I find that way too much American Jewish education is predicated on fear of the Jewish future rather than enthusiasm for it. On Israel, many educational interventions seem to want students to become advocates for Israel rather than really understand it. For all the worry that older Jews have about what Jewish students face on campus, a lot of our responses involve speaking for and over our students. Is it any wonder that the leadership pipeline for the Jewish community is drying up, or turning against the Jewish community itself?”

A new pathway: “It is time to try a different approach. We need to start trusting young Jews more, earlier in their path toward Jewish leadership, and to give them the tools of competence and confidence in understanding our tradition and paving the way to our future. I believe that young Jews are passionate about Judaism, Israel and the challenges facing our time. I see their desire to play a role in shaping the future of our community and its institutions. They now need a major investment and pathways to lead.”

Introducing Wellspring: “At the Shalom Hartman Institute, we are making a big bet on this approach: a new center for transformative supplemental Jewish education for teens and young adults ages 15-25, and the professionals who serve them, with a comprehensive strategy that aspires to replenish the fountain of talent that will lead the Jewish people in North America into the next generation. We’re calling it ‘Wellspring.’”

SHIFTING SAND

Do these stats about 21st-century Jewish orgs sound right to you?

“Do these stats about 21st-century Jewish organizations sound right to you? Only 4% have environment, sustainability or food as their primary mission focus; Just 43% are led by women; and 30% don’t use any social media at all to communicate with constituents. No? That’s because they aren’t right. And they’re wrong because this information is more than a decade old. Without current data we are all flying blind into the future. That must change now,” writes Joshua Avedon, CEO and co-founder of Jumpstart Labs, Inc., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Old data: “In the decade that has passed since the last comprehensive scan of Jewish startups, much has changed, and much remains unexamined. As documented in ‘The Innovation Ecosystem: Emergence of a New Jewish Landscape’ (2009) and ‘The Jewish Innovation Economy: An Emerging Market for Knowledge and Social Capital’ (2010), hundreds of organizations are powering an innovation boom pioneering solutions that the Jewish world desperately needs. And very little data has been collected about how that landscape has evolved over the past 10 years.”

Changed priorities: “Previous research showed that while 20th-century organizations prioritized Jewish literacy and education, identity, peoplehood, Israel-as-homeland and Judaism-as-religion, newer organizations have different priorities. The growth of the Jewish environmental, outdoor, food, farming and related sustainability movements; the renewed interest in social justice and world repair (often in partnership with organizations and coalitions that are not explicitly Jewish); the creativity in Jewish arts & culture (especially in pop culture); the deployment of technology to advance Jewish values and priorities; and the recognition of the racial and ethnic diversity among the Jewish people all support a landscape that blurs secular and sacred, links particular and universal and prizes relevance and meaning over rote adherence to tradition.”

