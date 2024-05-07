Your Daily Phil: A Black-Jewish Seder looks to mend communal ties

Good Tuesday morning.

We'll start with a report on a bridge-building Black-Jewish Passover Seder in Los Angeles.

Tiffany Hadish found the afikomen at a Seder no one was expected to know about, one that included advocates and award-winning actors and musicians from the overlapping Black and Jewish communities, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The idea for the event was sparked during a conversation between CNN political commentator Van Jones and Deborah Marcus, executive at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Foundation, the talent agency’s philanthropic arm, about hosting an event that would help bring the Black and Jewish communities together during this tumultuous time when the Gaza war has driven a wedge between many in both communities.

“Pick a date,” Marcus said, and she offered to hold it at her house.

The mock Seder, which was held in Los Angeles last Monday, on the final night of Passover, was inspired by past “Freedom Seders” that first brought together members of the Black and Jewish communities in 1969. Black and Jewish communities have a storied history of working together, such as during the Civil Rights Movement, but have found themselves increasingly divided. A December 2023 New York Times/Siena poll showed that Black voters sympathized more with Palestinians than with Israelis, unlike white, Hispanic and “other” respondents who sympathized more with Israelis.

The 25 attendees included Grammy-nominated songwriter Freddie Wexler, singer Aloe Blacc and actor (and Seder leader) Jonah Platt. They were invited from across the advocate and entertainment world, including talent not affiliated with CAA. Marcus said she invited people she knew who shared similar values.

“Bringing people together over meals, over rituals, is just a fabulous way to build bridges and to reconnect,” Marcus told eJP. “The story of Exodus is an important one to Jews and is also one that is relevant to many in the Black community.”

The Seder was not an official CAA event and received no funding from the agency. Marcus never expected so much buzz around it. There were no press releases, no interviews scheduled. But within days, pictures flooded the internet because attendees were so moved.

“Nights like this are super important,” singer and actress Malynda Hale told eJP. She hopes to launch her own Soul Food Shabbat events later this year to help inspire “more discussions on how our communities can come together and be there for one another and others.” She is not Jewish, but said, “It was beautiful to share a night learning about someone else’s culture.”

Things got especially emotional during the Four Questions, Berman said, when Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback, the senior rabbi at Stephen Wise Temple and Schools, prompted other attendees to share about their challenges, personally, professionally and based around the chaos of the world.

“It was such a moving and meaningful moment because there was so much solidarity and feeling of love and connection that everyone felt comfortable enough to really share what they were struggling with,” Berman said. “They felt so much support from the people around them. People were holding hands, touching each other’s shoulders.”

Attendees spent much of the Seder reflecting on the history of Black-Jewish partnership and how it’s impacted their communities and the nation. They recognized that being Black and Jewish are not binary, there are many Jews of all backgrounds.

“It’s so important especially now to spend time listening to one another’s stories with curiosity and empathy, asking questions, opening ourselves to new perspectives. This is how we grow.” Zweiback told eJP. “Our stories are deeply intertwined. Our struggles are shared ones. We are better and stronger and freer together.”

