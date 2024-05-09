Your Daily Phil: Strapped for resources, USY restructures

Worthy Reads

Brothers in Arms: For today’s Victory Day, marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, Misha Galperin, the president of Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, writes in The Times of Israel about the insufficiently embraced history of Jewish resistance to Nazism during World War II and the lessons it offers today. “Of the 18 million Jews alive before [World War II], 6 million were murdered in the Holocaust; of the remaining 12 million about half were women and some of them fought as well, but 6 million (about half of everyone left alive) were men. Of the 6 million men, about half were either too old or too young to be enlisted. That leaves about 3 million eligible Jewish men in the world. Therefore, 1/2, 50% of all of those eligible Jews were involved in the fight on behalf of their countries!… I am not suggesting armed resistance to the pro-Hamas mobs at Ivies and other ‘centers of intellectual discourse and learning’. But I am suggesting the urgent need to organize and to resist these and other assaults on our people and the Jewish State. Our legacy organizations have so far failed to adequately mobilize and lead such resistance and had put their faith into clearly unreliable allies… Well, those of us that lived under the Soviet regime and whose parents and grandparents were victims and survivors of the Holocaust and the GULAG, as well as the 1,500,000 Jewish warriors in the armed struggle against the Nazis, we are not about to give up an inch of the terrain we have won or be forced into another migration. We call on all Jews and their real allies to stand up, mobilize and fight and win!” [TOI]

No Fig Leaves: In The Canadian Jewish News, Ezra Shanken, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, explains why he decided to forgo the Canadian province’s official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony. “I usually make a point of attending the local Yom HaShoah commemoration here in Vancouver, and I travel to the provincial capital of Victoria to attend the commemoration. But this year, I made the difficult decision not to join the delegation of Jewish community leaders at the B.C. legislature. As my colleague, Richard Marceau [of] the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said so eloquently this Yom HaShoah, ‘The real test is not whether we cry over dead Jews, it is whether we are standing beside the live ones who are under attack today’… We have been vocal about the urgent need for action by the B.C. government to address the rampant antisemitism in the province… Antisemitism has reached crisis levels and we cannot combat it alone. The time for words is over. We need action. We need help from those around us, starting with government. We need our elected leaders to lead.” [CJN]

Run To, Not Flee From: Writing in the Makor Rishon weekly (and translated to English by its sister publication Israel Hayom), Yael Shevach responds to Israelis whose response to antisemitism abroad is to tell Diaspora Jews to make aliyah. “I do not believe today that a mass Aliyah to Israel, due to doubt and the fear of living abroad, is a good enough reason to live here, neither in times of war nor prosperity. I prefer our immigrants with their heads held high and a smile, looking to the future they dream of building in the Holy Land. Not with bewildered faces looking back to where they were forced to flee from with fear and trembling. And just as it should be the choice of a Jew whether or not to make Aliyah to Israel, so should be the choice whether to live abroad, whether for academic studies or any other need or desire. Why should Jews wishing to acquire an education at one university or another in the world, for their reasons, need to feel as if they have done something wrong – not because their university did not meet their expectations, but instead because they are Jewish? Why should just being Jewish be a burden they should bear?” [MakorRishon]

Amplifying Independent Media: In a “manifesto” in Transom, philanthropist couple Elaine and Stuart Sevier write about why they created a public charity to support independent media (think YouTube channels and podcast creators). “We’ve spent the last five years using our perspective as scientists and funders not only to figure out why exceptional independent creators make the things they make, but to create an ecosystem that amplifies their signal… In a media ecosystem, you have media producers (creators) and media consumers (audiences). You also have production companies and networks (distributors) and money (advertisers and supporters). It’s natural to assume that money drives the system. But really money, and everything else, is driven by something else: attention… [T]oday, the internet has removed the distributors from the equation. Self-distribution is now the norm. Because there’s no public support of independent creators, the ‘supporters’ are gone as well. We’re left with sponsors who fund creators directly and want to capture as much attention as possible, which leaves creators vulnerable to strong influence from advertisers, or left out in the cold… We want audiences to reclaim their agency and consume media that provides value to them, rather than letting advertisers and algorithms hold the power. That takes commitment from creators to make exceptional work and commitment from the audience to demand it and consume it with feeling. Ultimately we hope this can be self-sustaining and exist on a scale that we could never support directly.” [Transom]