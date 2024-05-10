Your Daily Phil: Remembering North Americans killed in Israel

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we profile the La’aretz Foundation and how it pivoted after Oct. 7, and feature an opinion piece by Livia Thompson about proactive inclusion for people with disabilities. Also in this newsletter: Eden Golan, Haim Saban and Sharon S. Nazarian. We’ll start with the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel’s memorial ceremony for North Americans killed in Israel over the past year. Shabbat shalom!

Over the course of 103 years, from 1920 to last spring, 360 North Americans fell in battle or were killed in terror attacks in what is now the State of Israel. Their names are inscribed on a memorial wall in a pine forest just off the Route 1 highway leading into Jerusalem, beginning with Jacob Tucker and William Scharf who were killed in the famed Battle of Tel Hai in 1920.

The names of 77 more North Americans were added to the wall this year, 75 of them killed following the Oct. 7 terror attacks. More names are expected to be added from Oct. 7 as the fates of those still deemed hostages in Gaza become known. It is, by a wide margin, the largest number added to the wall in a single year in that now 104-year history. They represent nearly 5% of the 1,594 soldiers and civilians killed in combat or terror attacks since Israel’s last Yom HaZikaron, or Memorial Day, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The 77 names were unveiled yesterday evening, ahead of Sunday night’s commemoration of the somber day at an annual ceremony organized by the Associations Americans and Canadians in Israel, which was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog and Canadian and Israeli diplomats, as well as the families of fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

In addition to unveiling the past year’s additions to the memorial wall, which is overseen by both AACI and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund, on Thursday, AACI also formally launched a new website with Israel’s National Insurance Institute — https://aaciremembers.org/ — dedicated to the memories of North Americans killed in Israel.

The common theme of the evening was the potent combination of grief and pride: pain at the loss of loved ones alongside firm belief in the justness of the cause — Zionism — for which they died.

“In my short time as ambassador, I’ve had many very hard conversations with families of fallen soldiers, kidnapped hostages and innocent people murdered on Oct. 7,” said Lew, who entered his role some six months ago. “Many mixed pride with grief as they shared stories of loved ones who lost their lives for a cause they believed in.”

Joseph Gitler, the American founder and chair of the Israeli food security nonprofit Leket, delivered the evening’s keynote address, speaking about the loss of his son-in-law, David Schwartz, an IDF reservist who was killed in January while fighting in the Gaza Strip.

In his speech, Gitler, who made aliyah in 2000, noted the “unique position of North American olim [Jewish immigrants to Israel],” coming from countries that are — by and large — comfortable for their Jewish communities. He highlighted the “vital role” that North American olim have played in Israel, particularly in the field of nonprofits.

“Our community has changed the face of the State of Israel, tackling time and again its most difficult societal problems,” he said.

Self-effacingly, Gitler joked that his family worked hard to not integrate into Israeli society, living in a city — Raanana — with a large English-speaking population, sending their children to summer camps in the United States and making friends with other English-speaking immigrants. But he said the family started integrating when his children enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces and continued when his eldest daughter, Meital, married “a real Israeli.”

“And that was our David,” Gitler said, tearing up. “And he was so beloved by all. The perfect catch: gentle, humble, and so in love with our daughter that our worries as parents almost disappeared.”

The Gitler family’s “third and most difficult integration into Israeli society” came on Jan. 8, when Schwartz was killed in battle “fighting for his beloved homeland,” he said.

“And now we are one of ‘those’ families,” he said. “Like all mishpachot shekulot, bereaved families, our family will have two days of mourning going forward: One national, Yom HaZikaron, and one personal, the 27th of Tevet, when David and his best friend, U.S. citizen, Yakir Hexter, were killed.”

Gitler, who described himself as a “very optimistic person,” said he hoped and prayed that “all this pain and suffering that has befallen our nation will lead to positive change,” adding that only if that occurs will he “know that David and all our other soldiers and civilians didn’t die in vain.”

Read the full report here.