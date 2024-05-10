Your Daily Phil: Remembering North Americans killed in Israel
Over the course of 103 years, from 1920 to last spring, 360 North Americans fell in battle or were killed in terror attacks in what is now the State of Israel. Their names are inscribed on a memorial wall in a pine forest just off the Route 1 highway leading into Jerusalem, beginning with Jacob Tucker and William Scharf who were killed in the famed Battle of Tel Hai in 1920.
The names of 77 more North Americans were added to the wall this year, 75 of them killed following the Oct. 7 terror attacks. More names are expected to be added from Oct. 7 as the fates of those still deemed hostages in Gaza become known. It is, by a wide margin, the largest number added to the wall in a single year in that now 104-year history. They represent nearly 5% of the 1,594 soldiers and civilians killed in combat or terror attacks since Israel’s last Yom HaZikaron, or Memorial Day, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
The 77 names were unveiled yesterday evening, ahead of Sunday night’s commemoration of the somber day at an annual ceremony organized by the Associations Americans and Canadians in Israel, which was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog and Canadian and Israeli diplomats, as well as the families of fallen soldiers and victims of terror.
In addition to unveiling the past year’s additions to the memorial wall, which is overseen by both AACI and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund, on Thursday, AACI also formally launched a new website with Israel’s National Insurance Institute — https://aaciremembers.org/ — dedicated to the memories of North Americans killed in Israel.
The common theme of the evening was the potent combination of grief and pride: pain at the loss of loved ones alongside firm belief in the justness of the cause — Zionism — for which they died.
“In my short time as ambassador, I’ve had many very hard conversations with families of fallen soldiers, kidnapped hostages and innocent people murdered on Oct. 7,” said Lew, who entered his role some six months ago. “Many mixed pride with grief as they shared stories of loved ones who lost their lives for a cause they believed in.”
Joseph Gitler, the American founder and chair of the Israeli food security nonprofit Leket, delivered the evening’s keynote address, speaking about the loss of his son-in-law, David Schwartz, an IDF reservist who was killed in January while fighting in the Gaza Strip.
In his speech, Gitler, who made aliyah in 2000, noted the “unique position of North American olim [Jewish immigrants to Israel],” coming from countries that are — by and large — comfortable for their Jewish communities. He highlighted the “vital role” that North American olim have played in Israel, particularly in the field of nonprofits.
“Our community has changed the face of the State of Israel, tackling time and again its most difficult societal problems,” he said.
Self-effacingly, Gitler joked that his family worked hard to not integrate into Israeli society, living in a city — Raanana — with a large English-speaking population, sending their children to summer camps in the United States and making friends with other English-speaking immigrants. But he said the family started integrating when his children enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces and continued when his eldest daughter, Meital, married “a real Israeli.”
“And that was our David,” Gitler said, tearing up. “And he was so beloved by all. The perfect catch: gentle, humble, and so in love with our daughter that our worries as parents almost disappeared.”
The Gitler family’s “third and most difficult integration into Israeli society” came on Jan. 8, when Schwartz was killed in battle “fighting for his beloved homeland,” he said.
“And now we are one of ‘those’ families,” he said. “Like all mishpachot shekulot, bereaved families, our family will have two days of mourning going forward: One national, Yom HaZikaron, and one personal, the 27th of Tevet, when David and his best friend, U.S. citizen, Yakir Hexter, were killed.”
Gitler, who described himself as a “very optimistic person,” said he hoped and prayed that “all this pain and suffering that has befallen our nation will lead to positive change,” adding that only if that occurs will he “know that David and all our other soldiers and civilians didn’t die in vain.”
CHANGING FOCUS
Started a year earlier to help people move to Israel, La’aretz Foundation pivoted to help individual families affected by Oct. 7
If you’d have asked Shelly Harel Pitman on Oct. 6, 2023, she’d have told you that her fundraising days were on pause. The most important thing in her world was her 2-month-old baby. On Oct. 7, everything changed in an instant. Having already formed the nonprofit La’aretz Foundation one year earlier with her husband, Mike Pitman, the couple — both of them from Israel — quickly decided to fundraise for victims of the terrorist attack and subsequent war effort, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
‘Back to it’: In La’aretz Foundation’s first year, it had helped some 100 individuals and families either make aliyah or move back to Israel for humanitarian reasons — including cancer patients, the elderly and families facing bureaucratic or economic challenges. “It was just me; I’d just had a baby and it was very hard to compete with all of the big nonprofits,” Harel Pitman said. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever go back to it.” In the days after Oct. 7, though, Harel Pitman went right “back to it,” she said, with assistance from a small team of volunteers. Their first project was to provide financial support for army reservists flying back to Israel. “This was the immediate need we felt Israel needed,” she said. “We financed entire planes and flew 600 reserves to Israel.”
Expanding vision: “Since then, we’ve kept growing,” she continued, noting that “donors really like the direct approach. Each donor receives a report of the families that they helped… This is La’aretz [now]. We know we will never go back to being just aliyah and return to Israel. We feel that this direct support to families is needed forever. Each year, we will choose a new project. But we are currently still in the immediate trauma of Oct. 7 and the war.”
Impactful feelings: “Ninety percent of our donations come to us, not us reaching out to them,” Harel Pitman said, expressing that, perhaps surprisingly, it’s easier to fundraise as a small, lesser-known organization than to be tied to a larger one. “A lot of donors pulled out their donations from big organizations because they weren’t getting the feeling of immediate support, and they decided instead to support smaller organizations that draw a big impact. We are falling in this category.” She continued: “To find a foundation run by Israelis that gives direct support allows each donor to feel like they really helped support a family.”
BE PROACTIVE
Living the Jewish value of inclusion
“Inclusion in religious and other communal settings for people who are blind or have low vision is not just about physical accessibility. It is about fostering a sense of belonging, understanding and love,” Livia Thompson, executive director of JBI (originally established as the Jewish Braille Institute), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
People of the books: “[T]rue inclusion is opening the door before the person knocks, and finding the right communication tools so that there are no barriers to accessing Judaism’s beauty and complexity. True inclusion requires intentional efforts to accommodate the needs of all members and ensure that everyone who seeks to learn more about Jewish life, culture, ritual and community can do so easily and without having to ask. This is particularly true for the ‘People of the Book,’ as individuals with visual impairments or print disabilities often face significant challenges accessing the books and texts that are so critical to engaging in Jewish life.’’
Practical measures: “As we count the Omer and prepare to celebrate the giving of the Torah at Shavuot, we are reminded that inclusion aligns with our core values of justice, compassion and love for all and enables all of us to fully engage as Jews. Leviticus specifically notes that we must not ‘put a stumbling block before the blind’; this verse is usually applied metaphorically, but we can and should be mindful of its literal meaning as well. How do we do this?”
Stand for Unity: In The Times of Israel, Saul Singer, whose brother, Alex, died in the First Lebanon War, writes about the determination bereaved Israeli families share that the sacrifices of their family members not be in vain. “How should ‘not in vain’ be translated into action? The answer lies, I believe, in the greatest imperative of this moment, which is to not tear ourselves apart. We can withstand wars, we cannot withstand being divided. This is because our solidarity as a people, now and throughout Jewish history, is our source of strength and hope. Other countries have the luxury of being able to survive despair. We don’t… Prioritizing unity is also our moral obligation to those who, to borrow from Lincoln, ‘gave the last full measure of devotion.’ As the sirens of Yom Hazikaron command us to stand and remember, let us ‘highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this [Jewish] nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom’ and that the hopes and dreams of the Jewish state ‘shall not perish from the earth.’” [TOI]
‘I Was Lucky’: In a genre full of stark horror and heavy questions, the Holocaust-era recollections of artist Saul Steinberg, shared by Bill Tonelli in Tablet, read like an absurdist novel. Then a 26-year-old Romanian architecture student and cartoonist studying in Milan, Steinberg was temporarily successful at evading the Italian authorities before being caught and eventually shipped off to an internment camp — in a seaside villa. “Steinberg turned the threat of arrest into a game of cat and mouse. To avoid capture, he began waking up a little before 6, jumping on a borrowed bike, and riding through the streets of Milan as though he were headed to work. After a while he would return home, have breakfast, and go back to bed… One morning while he was still home, one of the four sisters who owned the bar came to his room to warn him, ‘They’re here, downstairs.’ Steinberg managed to flee without being seen by the police. Then: ‘When I got back at eight, after telephoning to be sure they left, I was welcomed like a hero, like someone who’d had a narrow escape. They told me that one of the policemen, like a real Sherlock Holmes, had felt the bed and said, “It’s still warm.”… As soon as I was put in prison I saw myself as an important character. In history, all important characters have gone to prison. … Because I was young, this was all a great adventure for me. I liked to think I was participating in life in such an intense fashion: I wasn’t just a reader of novels but a real hero, as I’d always wished.’” [Tablet]
Do Less, Better: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Ben Gose reports on some of the challenges nonprofit CEOs report facing and potential steps to make their roles more manageable. “The Chronicle commissioned an exclusive survey of nonprofit CEOs to learn how they feel about their jobs, what they like about the work and their greatest challenges. More than 350 chief executives shared their experiences. The results include some surprising findings. While charity CEOs overwhelmingly say they love their jobs, they’re simultaneously confronted with major challenges that range from work-life balance to the strains of fundraising and attracting strong talent. A third say they’re likely to leave their job within two years… CEOs can make their own jobs more manageable by working with their boards to narrow their organization’s scope. Jordan Shenker has worked for Jewish community centers for more than 30 years, including a stint as an executive consultant for the national association of such centers. ‘I would say that in almost every JCC that I went in and consulted with, one of my observations to the senior leadership was, “Do less, but do it better,”’ Shenker says.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Brit Yaakobi reads from Israel’s Declaration of Independence at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall last night as part of an annual event organized by the World Zionist Organization ahead of Israeli Independence Day, which begins on Monday night.
Yaakobi is joined by WZO Vice Chairman Yizhar Hess; former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy; former Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber; Rabbi Donniel Hartman; attorney Nitzan Kahana whose grandfather signed the Declaration of Independence; and Haim and Tal Sharett, son and granddaughter of Israel’s second Prime Minister, Moshe Sharett, who also signed the Declaration in 1948.
