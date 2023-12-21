Your Daily Phil: New Israel Fund’s progressive initiatives attract new donors

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the new donors supporting the New Israel Fund in response to the Israel-Hamas war, and on Israeli-American businessman Sam Zussman‘s Project Tkoomah, which works to meet the immediate needs of Israel’s internally displaced and other vulnerable populations. We feature an opinion piece by Sherri Mandell about Oct. 7 footage screenings on U.S. college campuses, and another by Elana Wien about building a safer and more respectful world for #UsToo. Also in this issue: Dan Elbaum, Brett Gelman and Steve Mnuchin. We’ll start with a look back on 2023.

The past year has been one of the most difficult years for the Jewish people in recent memory. Even before the vicious Oct. 7 massacres, which claimed the lives of more Jews than any attack since the Holocaust, and the ensuing, ongoing, punishing war in Gaza, there was turmoil and strife on the streets of Israel over the government’s planned judicial overhaul and record-high antisemitism around the world, writes eJewishPhilanthropy News Editor Judah Ari Gross.

While the internal Israeli divisions have largely faded to the background in the wake of the Simchat Torah attacks and the war with Hamas, antisemitism has soared globally and Israel has faced a humanitarian crisis within its own borders the likes of which it has never seen before, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced. Over 130 people remain in Hamas captivity, and the survivors of the attacks, their families and the families of the victims are expected to need significant physical and mental health care, beyond what the country is currently capable of providing. College campuses have emerged as a major source of antisemitic rhetoric and attacks, with Jewish students regularly harassed and alienated by anti-Israel protesters.

Philanthropy has played a critical role in addressing all of these tragedies and challenges.

In the early days of the war, when the Israeli government was still scrambling to respond, Jewish federations, foundations, funds, nonprofits and ad hoc groups of industrious individuals stepped in to provide housing, food, psychological care and education to those affected by the fighting or provide soldiers and first responders with cold-weather gear and tactical equipment. Within Israel, one Hebrew University study found that roughly half of all Israeli adults had volunteered in some capacity following Oct. 7. The same study found that, bucking global trends, the majority of donations from Israelis came not from a small number of large funders but from large numbers of people giving smaller sums. A recent report by the Ruderman Family Foundation (currently only available in Hebrew) estimated that over $1 billion was raised by American Jews for Israel in the first month of the war, most of it Jewish federations.

In North America, community security organizations have worked to keep synagogues and other Jewish institutions safe amid rising numbers of antisemitic incidents across the continent and around the world, and advocates have lobbied for increased federal and state nonprofit security grants. University donors have used their influence to force schools to take a harsher stance against antisemitism.

But all of this work is only just beginning. The war between Israel and Hamas is still raging and skirmishes along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon threaten to escalate into a wider conflict. The physical and economic reconstruction of southern Israel will be a years-long endeavor, as will the work of caring for the victims of the war, physically, mentally and spiritually. New initiatives and policies will be needed to address and prevent antisemitism in the U.S., whether it’s born from ignorance, malice or some combination of the two. Philanthropists and Jewish communal organizations will have to tackle all of this while also remaining dedicated to their regular priorities as we enter 2024, and eJP will be tracking it all along the way.