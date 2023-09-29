Your Daily Phil: New efforts to transform the b’nai mitzvah project

Good Friday morning!

A new set of policy directives issued by the Biden administration on Thursday aims to counter antisemitic discrimination in federally funded programs and activities, including public transportation, food programs and federal housing programs. The move is one of the most significant policy steps taken by President Joe Biden since the White House released a national strategy to counter antisemitism in May, report Gabby Deutch and Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.

Eight federal agencies announced a broad expansion of a key protection in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI of the landmark legislation will now extend to certain forms of antisemitism, Islamophobia and other religious discrimination.

Similar guidance has been in place at the Department of Education since 2004. A 2019 executive order issued by former President Donald Trump required agencies that enforce Title VI to consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

“I am absolutely delighted that this policy to protect Jewish students has been reinforced today and extended to a wide range of agencies, and also used in a way that can protect [people] from other ethno-religious backgrounds as well,” said Ken Marcus, the founder of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, who helped author the 2019 policy as the then-assistant U.S. secretary of education for civil rights.

Jewish groups hailed the White House’s decision. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement that the new directives “ensure that antisemitism is not treated as a second-class form of bigotry in the eyes of federal agencies, particularly with regard to antisemitism on college campuses.” The American Jewish Committee said the designations would allow it to work with “leaders across sectors… [to] mount a more effective response to rising antisemitism.”

