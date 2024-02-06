Your Daily Phil: Mosaic United to subsidize Israel trips for 1,200 teens

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on yesterday’s interview with Sharon Nazarian for eJewishPhilanthropy’s “Get Your Phil” interview series and a new Super Bowl ad by Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. We also spotlight the nonprofit run by former hostages working to get the remaining hostages in Gaza released, and feature an opinion piece by Howard L. Goldstein about cultivating the next generation of pro-Israel organizational leaders and donors. Also in this newsletter: Joe Roberts, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Walter Bingham and Lily Ebert. We’ll start with Mosaic United expanding its program to subsidize Israel trips for teens from outside the United States.

The Israeli government-backed Mosaic United will nearly quadruple the number of teenagers from outside the U.S. it will help bring to Israel this summer, following a pilot program last year, the organization exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Mosaic United launched its pilot program last year, offering vouchers worth between $3,000 and $6,000 (depending on need) to subsidize extended trips to Israel to some 350 teenagers from 17 countries last summer, according to Alana Ebin, director of Mosaic United’s Teen Travel Pillar. This program is specifically geared toward teens from outside the U.S.; Mosaic United is continuing its existing partnership with RootOne to help subsidize trips for U.S. teens.

The expanded program is meant to provide vouchers to 1,200 teens from around the world.

Last year, Mosaic United partnered with five groups that were organizing Israel trips: BBYO International, Chabad’s Cteen, NCSY Argentina, HaShomer HaTzair and the JCC Association of North America/Maccabi World Union.

The organizations that participated in the pilot have all expressed an interest in continuing this year as well, according to Ebin. But she stressed that Mosaic United is looking for additional partners. The organization is launching a request-for-proposal process now.

Ebin said that the organization understood that after the Oct. 7 attacks and as anti-Zionism and antisemitism are rising, Jews in general and Jewish teens in particular are reconsidering their connection to the Jewish people, and Mosaic United wanted to be a part of that process.

“I think that people are searching for community and connection,” Ebin said. “We would be remiss if we weren’t part of that exploration.”

Read the full report here.