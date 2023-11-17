Your Daily Phil: Momentum brings ‘Mother to Mother Unity Trip’ to Israel

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on concerns from Jewish leaders about the White House’s approach rising antisemitism and Islamophobia, and on the arrest of a suspect in the killing of Paul Kessler. We feature opinion pieces from Sandy Cardin and Mark Goldfeder. Also in this newsletter: Emily Hand, Jake Tapper and Rabbi Avidan Freedman. We’ll start with Jewish mothers from around the world demonstrating in Modiin with the families of the hostages.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Record crowd on National Mall demands release of hostages, condemns antisemitism; Jews, Bedouins unite in face of Hamas terror attacks on Israel; Labour pains for Keir Starmer over Gaza war. Print the latest edition here.

Roughly 80 Jewish mothers from around the world marched through the streets of Modiin, holding signs reading “Bring them home” and “We stand with Israel,” alongside hundreds of other demonstrators and the families of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza as they marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Thursday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the scene.

The relatives of one hostage, Merav Tal, stopped to speak with the group of women, participants on a “Mother to Mother Unity Trip” organized by Momentum. Tal’s cousin, Hagit, described the family’s horror at discovering she’d been kidnapped by Hamas from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, along with her partner and his two children, finding out by seeing footage of the attack that was shared on Telegram.

After Hagit finished speaking, Linda Norton, from Sarasota, Fla., stood up to tell her that the group was there for her and her family.

“We’re here to tell you that we love you and we want to do whatever we can to support you and to bring your loved ones home. You’re our family and we’re here for you,” Norton said.

The roughly 80 participants came from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Thailand and Israel. Some had been on Momentum trips before, some were donors to the organization, which is supported from both donations and the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry. Twenty of them were mothers of “lone soldiers.”

The trip, which began on Tuesday and ends Sunday, has been split between volunteering work — making 4,000 sandwiches for soldiers; picking sweet potatoes with the food insecurity nonprofit Leket — and meetings with survivors and first responders.

Lori Palatnik, the founding director of Momentum, told eJP that the idea for the solidarity mission arose almost immediately after the Oct. 7 attacks. “We put the word out and said, ‘You have 48 hours to sign up,’” she said. The trip filled up almost immediately. Later this month, Momentum plans to bring another trip for mothers and another for fathers.

“This has been the most critical and powerful and most inspiring trip for us,” Palatnik said.

Read the full report here.