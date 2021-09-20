Your Daily Phil: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan donate $1.3 million to Jewish groups

PHILANTHROPIC CHOICES

Six scenarios where foundations outshine donor-advised funds

iStock

“For high-net-worth individuals who want to make fast, easy grants to public charities while getting a tax deduction for their appreciated securities, nothing beats a donor-advised fund (DAF),” writes Hannah Shaw Grove, chief marketing officer at Foundation Source, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Foundation structure: “Charitable impulses come in many shapes and sizes, and some kinds of philanthropy – especially strategic, entrepreneurial and catalytic philanthropy – require a more extensive and flexible charitable toolkit. [There] are [some] things philanthropists can do with a private foundation that are virtually impossible to achieve with a DAF.”

Naming opportunities: “Foundations have long been used to make grants in exchange for naming rights because they’re legal entities and exist in perpetuity, providing a party to the contract that will endure beyond the donor’s death to monitor the terms of the naming agreement.”

Family engagement: “Foundations are purpose-built for family engagement and creating a family legacy. Strategies for involving family members in their private foundation abound, including design[ing] the foundation to last in perpetuity so it may be handed down from generation to generation. Doing so will cement family values and relationships and create a charitable legacy.”

Read the full piece here.

STUDENT WELFARE

Taking care of mental well-being on a gap year in Israel

Courtesy

“As gap year programs in Israel get underway in earnest, staff and organizers have had to spend a great deal of time preparing COVID contingency plans, travel visas and accommodations for the burgeoning number of young adults choosing to spend a post-high school and pre-college year in Israel in advance of the new cohorts’ arrival,” write Rabbi Benji Levy and Yonatan Sinclair, two of the co-founders of Jerusalem’s Keshev Center, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Mental health challenges: “However, a troubling phenomenon that began long before COVID-19 and has only worsened since the outbreak of the pandemic also requires their urgent attention: the prominence in mental health issues amongst program participants.”

Checking the problem: “With government support, Machon Dvir, [a behavioral health clinic in Jerusalem working with English-speaking young people], began conducting research in 2017 into the mental health challenges facing gap year program participants and surveyed over 500 young people during the subsequent three years. The results are significant.”

Survey says: “In each of the three years prior to the COVID epidemic, 90% of gap year students reported moderate to high levels of mental distress. This startling figure is even more troubling when considering the primary motivations participants highlight when choosing to take a gap year: to have fun, take a break before college and after high school, and focus on self-growth during this life-changing experience. Few expect to go through a stressful emotional experience, yet the vast majority do.”

Read the full piece here.