Your Daily Phil: March on Washington at 60 + Writing a digital Torah

Worthy Reads

British Labor Zionism: In Haaretz, Jonathan Shamir reports on the first and only “kibbutz” established in the United Kingdom for Jewish refugees during World War II. “Not much distinguishes the bucolic village of Tingrith from the rest of the Bedfordshire countryside… But for around 18 months from the end of 1939, this small community was also home to well over 100 young Jewish refugees who had fled Europe. They tilled the land, tended to the livestock and lit Shabbat candles, in what can best be described as the nearest Britain ever came to a kibbutz… The short-lived experiment was set up by Leo Anker… [who] was inspired by the ‘hachshara model,’ which provided Jews with agricultural training ahead of migrating to what was then British Mandatory Palestine, and motivated by a desire to save Jews from Nazi rule. So he banded together with a trader who had emigrated from Russia, Simon Beloff, to buy Tingrith’s Manor Farm in 1939 – the first agricultural training establishment for refugees in Britain.” [Haaretz]



A Foundation Sunsets, but Not Forever: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Maria Di Mento spotlights a suddenly wealthy family that started a foundation and then shut it down, with plans to continue their grant-making into the future. “In 2001, Carmen and Alcario Castellano won a multimillion-dollar fortune in the California Lottery and quickly set about creating the Castellano Family Foundation. Since then, the San Jose, Calif., grant maker has given out $10 million to support Latinx arts and culture, education nonprofits in Silicon Valley, and efforts to promote Latinx leadership and diversity on nonprofit boards… The Castellano Family Foundation shut down operations in June. To ensure its founders’ legacy will continue far into the future, the family has given $500,000 to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to launch the Alcario and Carmen Castellano Silicon Valley Community Foundation Fund to support Latinx charities and nonprofit leaders… The family will have no control over the new fund and will act as advisers only, [Carmela Castellano-Garcia, who now runs the fund] says.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



The Bar Mitzvah as a Hollywood Trope: In The New York Times, Esther Zuckerman reviews the new Netflix film, “You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” considering the ceremony’s role in contemporary cinema. “In the Jewish faith you become an adult at the most awkward possible moment: when you turn 13. Sure, in the eyes of God and your Hebrew school, you are mature enough to read from the Torah and embrace the responsibilities of grown-up life. But in reality you’re probably a scared kid for whom true maturity is far off, despite all those uncomfortable hormones… At the same time, Hollywood can get too caught up in the lavish spectacle of these affairs, with depictions that sap them of their cultural or emotional significance in favor of gags about the superficiality of the post-service party… I have warmly nostalgic memories of my own bat mitzvah that are mixed up with more complicated feelings. I think about a connection to faith that I let lapse and relatives who are no longer alive. I think about the friends with whom I have lost touch. I remember the world in front of me and it being exciting but also so scary. That’s the thematic potential in a b’nai mitzvah, and it’s nice to see that occasionally filmmakers get it right.” [NYT]