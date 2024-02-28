Your Daily Phil: Marc Rowan on campus antisemitism, post-Oct. 7 philanthropy

Good Wednesday morning.

Jewish preschool education in the San Francisco Bay Area can be critically understaffed, hard to find, difficult to get to and challenging for parents to afford. These are among the findings of a new research study, “Exploring the Jewish [Early Childhood Education] Ecosystem,” shared with more than 180 participants who gathered across three locations last month, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

The survey, which was conducted by Rosov Consulting, is a joint research initiative funded by the Koret Foundation and EarlyJ, a collaboration between the Rodan Family Foundation and the Koum Family Foundation that launched in April 2023.

“There hadn’t been this level of research done in our community,” said Danielle Foreman, chief program officer of the Koret Foundation. “From our standpoint, this is a community resource that we wanted to have out there… Our hope is that we will inspire others through the research to be able to find something out of this to fund in collaboration with EarlyJ.”

The study found that 38% of Jewish ECE programs reported being understaffed, and that a sizeable majority — between two-thirds and three-quarters — have fewer students than they are capable of.

The researchers also found that a year of preschool tuition — 46 weeks of care per year on average — ranges from $9,900 to $35,400, with a median of $19,300 per year. In 2021-2022, one out of every five of all families applied for tuition assistance; of the families that applied for it, 93% received tuition assistance, according to the survey. And yet, perhaps counterintuitively, the study found that schools with higher tuition costs had more students.

“Everything starts with early childhood education. That’s where you create your friendships, that’s where you really have community,” said Sharona Israeli-Roth, founding president and executive director of EarlyJ. The Rodan and Koum family foundations provided a combined $12 million over five years to fund EarlyJ, with an additional $2 million for East Bay pilot projects.

The research study, Israeli-Roth added, identifies “what we have currently, what is needed, what we can do and what the world of philanthropy can do, and how to help move the needle in early childhood education.”

As EarlyJ draws interest from organizations outside the Bay Area, Roth-Israeli added, the organization is happy to share what they’ve learned.

“We created [the research], it’s there for the community,” she said. “Because this is our power, to empower others.”

Read the full report here.