Your Daily Phil: Looking toward Israel at 75 + Israeli tech moving stateside

For Israel’s Independence Day, which begins there in several hours, the usual activities are planned along with some new ones — official ceremonies, unofficial gatherings, street dancing, a collective firestorm of barbecues at homes and parks across the country. There will be corresponding celebrations in Jewish communities across the Diaspora and even in the online gaming world, where Lost Tribe Esports, a Jewish group for teens and young adults, will be hosting a Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration on the platform Twitch with a popular Israeli gamer named Snacksss.

But two major Jewish groups in the U.S. are looking beyond this year — to Israel’s 75th birthday in 2023. Though predicting anything in Israel a year out is famously a fool’s errand, the American Zionist Movement and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations are beginning to prepare for its next Independence Day — no matter who is prime minister or where COVID-19 stands — and they want to make sure American Jews coordinate their celebrations in a way that’s accessible to the spectrum of those who want to celebrate the state.

The initiative’s goal is to coordinate between Jewish umbrella groups — JCCs, Jewish federations, religious denominations, youth groups and so forth — to make sure events don’t conflict. The goal is to create a range of options that “micro-target” different segments of Jews, in Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff’s words — a nod to the reality that American Jewish opinion on Israel, even among the vast majority who feel an affinity with the Jewish state, is increasingly diverse.

“Part of organizing nationally is understanding that old models may not work,” Daroff told eJewishPhilanthropy. “In the past, there might have been one event at Madison Square Garden… As a community we have a more nuanced understanding of where the community is and how the community operates, and also more flexibility in terms of allowing for more creative ways to engage.”

There will be a master calendar, shared branding and a speakers’ bureau as well. AZM Executive Director Herbert Block told eJP that one big difference between the 75th anniversary and Israel’s 50th birthday in 1998 is “the ability to reach people through many platforms.”

Beyond that, Block and Daroff did not provide specific examples of what programming might look like. The website at present is relatively bare-bones; Block and Daroff stressed that the initiative has just launched, and that they’re hoping for a big lineup of celebrations, come what may. Block recalled that when Israel marked its 40th Independence Day, it was amid the First Intifada.

“A lot of the celebratory mood was tempered a little bit because of what was going on in Israel,” he said. “We hope we’ll be in a better situation this time.”