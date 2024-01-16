Your Daily Phil: Leket pivots post-Oct. 7, looks to save Israeli farmers

Worthy Reads

Back But Still There: In The Washington Post, Shira Rubin speaks with Agam Goldstein-Almog, 17, one of the 110 hostages released by Hamas in November about her experiences on Oct. 7 and her time in captivity. “In her first interview with international media, Agam described the terror and confusion she endured over nearly two months as a hostage inside Gaza, held with her mother, Chen, and two brothers, Tal and Gal. Speaking from Shfayim, a kibbutz in central Israel that has transformed into a way station for hundreds of her displaced neighbors, she recounted the extreme exhaustion, the oppressive stench of the tunnels, the relentless psychological torture. She turned the conversation again and again to the more than 130 hostages still believed to be held captive in Gaza. The Red Cross has not been allowed to visit them. The youngest, Kfir Bibas, turns 1 this week… For Agam — who has been free now for almost as many days as she was in captivity — the return to Israel is still hard to comprehend. She visited her old home once and has learned the full scale of the Oct. 7 atrocities. She said her captors told her, repeatedly, that the attack was justified, and that it was only ‘an opening blow.’” [WashPost]

Nothing Could Prepare Them: New York Times reporter Sheera Frenkel accompanies ZAKA volunteers during their grim recovery work in southern Israel to capture an in-depth account of their experiences since Oct. 7. “At 76, David Weissenstern has collected the remains of the dead for most of his adult life. But after the Oct. 7 attacks, in which Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people along Israel’s border with Gaza, he can no longer stand the smell of grilled meat. The odor, he says, reminds him too much of burned human flesh. His son Duby Weissenstern, 48, has lost track of time after working successive days and nights to recover those killed on Oct. 7. He now marks time in relation to that date. And his son-in-law Israel Ganot, 32, now gags at the smell of food that has turned rotten. He was in the second wave of recovery workers who reached bodies that had been trapped under rubble for weeks… Made up of more than 3,000 volunteers, most of them ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, the group says it is driven by a holy mission to give families closure after the violent death of loved ones. But there is little closure for the volunteers… ‘They see so many bodies, and work so directly with human bodies that have been torn apart, that they are all psychologically impacted,’ said Rony Berger, a psychology professor at Tel Aviv University, who has studied and worked with ZAKA volunteers for years. ‘They are very adept at handling stress, but it takes a toll,’ Mr. Berger said. ‘From confusion to disassociation, it is hard to get rid of pictures in your head once they are there.’” [NYT]

What’s in a (Building) Name: David Werdiger explores the impetus to secure naming rights on buildings and institutions — and whether that is the best use of Jewish dollars today — in an opinion piece in The Times of Israel. “The matter of naming rights in consideration for donations is, like most everything in Jewish life, subject to debate. The practice dates back to Talmudic times. Views on this come from both halachic and marketing sources, and often organizations need to walk a fine line, aiming for tasteful recognition… It has been suggested that our affinity for this comes from the desire to memorialize departed relatives, and particularly those killed in the Holocaust. This makes a building with a name on it something of a matzevah or tombstone. When it comes to donations for non-Jewish causes, it is also a push back against the time when Jews were not full members of society and our donations were not accepted… In the meantime, Muslim states — particularly Qatar — have been throwing billions of dollars at Western universities in the form of endowed chairs… The buildings funded by Jews are being used to teach subjects sponsored by our haters, with the goal of educating a generation of haters… It’s time for a rethink within Jewish philanthropy about where our priorities should sit, to widen the parameters of our giving strategy, and to be aware of the strategic goals of other philanthropic money.” [TOI]