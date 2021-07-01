Your Daily Phil: LA Federation taps Rabbi Noah Farkas as next CEO + Meet Wendy Rhein, Repair the World’s new development director

Good Thursday morning!

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles announced yesterday that Rabbi Noah Farkas will be its next CEO, succeeding Jay Sanderson on Jan. 1, 2022. Farkas serves at Valley Beth Shalom (VBS), a synagogue in the San Fernando Valley. He led a campaign to address homelessness in Los Angeles County, is a former chairperson of the L.A. Homelessness Services Authority and currently chairs its finance contracts and grants committee.

“While I am sad for VBS, I am ecstatic for every Jew in Los Angeles,” Danny Corsun, a VBS congregant, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “They are about to feel the transformative power [Farkas] has brought to the community these past 13 years.” Corsun praised Farkas as a teacher of Torah who helps his students.

Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, also a VBS congregant and chair of the Jewish caucus in California’s State Assembly, said he sought Farkas’ advice when he was deciding whether to run for office. “He’s one of the few rabbis I’ve met who can offer thoughtful spiritual guidance and good political advice, often at the same time,” Gabriel said, adding that his children think Farkas is “hilarious.

“Noah is an excellent selection for this role, and will be a strong and representative voice for the Los Angeles Jewish community, which, like the American Jewish community, is dedicated to domestic social justice and Zionism,” said Amanda Berman, founder and executive director of Zioness. Farkas was a founding board member of the organization.

The Appropriations Committee declined to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in its 2022 budget proposal, despite appeals from numerous Jewish community organizations and a large bipartisan group of House members. The Homeland Security funding bill, released Tuesday, includes a total of $180 million in funding for the NSGP, a Department of Homeland Security grant program that provides funds for houses of worship and other nonprofits to enhance their security. That would hold funding for the program even with 2021 levels, falling short of the $360 million Jewish advocacy groups and the House group requested, even amid a trend of rising antisemitic and other hate crimes.

Jewish community leaders said they plan to continue to lobby Congress for more funding for the NSGP, and some seemed optimistic that the funding level could increase. They’ll be joined by advocates on Capitol Hill. “We requested funding be doubled again this year because now is not the time for half measures,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), one of the leaders of the House group requesting a funding increase, said in a statement to JI. “We cannot let up our efforts to expose and crush the poison of antisemitism that has been awakened.”