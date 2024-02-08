Your Daily Phil: JIMENA unveils Sephardi, Mizrahi tool kit for day schools

Good Thursday morning.

we report on a "teach-in" in Hollywood about antisemitism, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbis Joshua Stanton and Benjamin Spratt about how Jewish communal organizations have pivoted in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. Also in this newsletter: Steve Fankuchen, Eden Golan and French President Emmanuel Macron. We'll start with JIMENA launching a new tool kit on Sephardi and Mizrahi culture for Jewish day schools.

Does your Jewish day school expect students to understand Yiddish terms? When learning about Jewish practices, which customs and traditions are discussed? What does “Jewish food” look like at your school?

These are some of the questions that JIMENA: Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa poses to Jewish day schools as the first stage — a self-assessment — in its Sephardi & Mizrahi Education Toolkit, a new guide released on Thursday offering “content, resources, and strategies” to better teach Sephardi and Mizrahi culture and history and to make students of all backgrounds feel more welcomed and included, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“What Israeli artists do students learn about? What melodies are used in Tefillah? How are holiday programs structured?” Ty Alhadeff, JIMENA’s director of education and its Sephardi Leadership Institute, said in a statement. “To meet the needs of Jewish families today — and to celebrate our history and people in their entirety — schools must embrace this type of change.”

The online tool kit was created with a $50,000 signature grant from the Covenant Foundation.

Following the self-assessment, the tool kit offers teachers a variety of resources and ideas for ways to integrate Sephardi and Mizrahi culture and history in the classroom, including source sheets of Sephardi religious texts, recommended activities — for Purim, play Ladino music and eat foulares and biscochos — and even short biographies of Sephardi and Mizrahi scientists that can be taught in STEM classes.

In addition to the resources for teachers, JIMENA’s new tool kit includes recommendations for administrators, lay leaders and families.

“While our schools have become more diverse, many day schools have long been rooted in Ashkenazi culture and do not yet reflect the full diversity of the Jewish people,” Elana Riback Rand, who edited the tool kit, said in a statement. “Broadening the curricular scope of Jewish experiences will help more students and families feel represented and valued, and students will then be better set up for academic success.”

