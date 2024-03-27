Your Daily Phil: JFNA pledges $12.5 million to help Israeli farmers

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the reactions by current and past participants to the ending of some Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies' programs, and on the upcoming retirement of AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Moshe Hauer about the relationship between connection to Jewish identity and our communal resilience; and a piece by David Bernstein and Phil Siegel proposing strategic priorities for Jewish philanthropy after Oct. 7. Also in this newsletter: Menachem Z. Rosensaft, Amit Soussana and Eva Heinstein. We'll start with a new initiative helping Israeli farmers whose equipment was destroyed or looted in the Oct. 7 attacks.

The Jewish Federations of North America committed $12.5 million toward a new initiative to help Israeli farmers from Gaza border towns whose equipment was destroyed or stolen in the Oct. 7 terror attacks purchase replacements ahead of the spring planting season, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“It’s a lot of money, but this one was easy,” Becky Caspi, the head of JFNA’s Israel office, told eJP. “We see this as so morally right and important and significant.”

To JFNA, supporting Israeli farmers in the Western Negev represents concrete support for the “Zionist dream” of “making the desert bloom,” Caspi said. “Our goal is to help the people of Israel and the country recover and grow stronger following these horrific events,” she said.

In addition to the large-scale slaughter of civilians and attacks on military positions, Hamas terrorists deliberately targeted farming equipment and infrastructure in their rampage through southern Israel, one of the primary areas of agricultural production in the country. Cars and farming vehicles were also stolen from the area and driven into Gaza.

“Hamas came to destroy our identity, our community and our agriculture. Our victory is to go back to our fields and make them green again,” Moran Freibach, head of agriculture and security for Kibbutz Nahal Oz, said in a statement.

While farmers are eligible for compensation through the Property Tax division of the Finance Ministry (known in Israel as Mas Rechush), this generally does not cover the full cost of replacing the damaged or stolen equipment. This is because the compensation covers the estimated value of used equipment, but there is not a large used market in Israel, meaning farmers have to buy new equipment, which is significantly more expensive, Caspi said.

In order to help these farmers — and the Israeli agricultural industry more broadly — Mishkey Hanegev, a consortium representing the farmers from the region, and Volcani International Partnerships, which is affiliated with the agricultural research Volcani Institute, launched the fund ReGrow. Through it, farmers and farming communities can receive grants — not loans — to cover the costs of purchasing new equipment and installing new infrastructure.

Volcani International Partnerships reached out to JFNA to see if the organization would be willing to support the initiative. Caspi explained that with the spring planting season approaching, and the need for new equipment growing, “there was a ticking clock,” so JFNA committed to providing half of the $25 million funding for ReGrow, with the rest coming from the Finance Ministry.

Caspi said that while JFNA is prepared to provide the $12.5 million, it has also “issued an invitation to federations, donors and other foundations to join us in this effort.” If other donations come through, she said, JFNA would “make room for them” and scale back its funding for the project, redirecting that money to other critical projects.

“Jewish Federations have done something remarkable. Not only will the grant lay the foundation for recovery, it sends the most moving message to all our farmers, that they are not alone,” Danielle Abraham, executive director of Volcani International Partnerships, said in a statement.

