Your Daily Phil: Jewish orgs’ billboard campaigns + A conference of JCC execs

In today's Your Daily Phil, we look at why Jewish groups are using billboards to spread their messages, and feature an op-ed by FJC's Jenni Zeftel on day camps and the pandemic.

More than 150 CEOs and other senior officers from upwards of 100 JCCs nationwide are gathering in Atlanta for the JCC Association of North America’s annual executives’ conference, called Mifgash, Hebrew for “meeting.” At the conference, which began yesterday and concludes on Wednesday, participants will hear from leaders at major corporations about how to better recruit and retain staff and discuss their business models.

JCCs have a total workforce of more than 30,000 — ranging from the community centers’ gyms to their Hebrew classes and early childhood centers. When JCCs were forced to abruptly close their doors nearly three years ago in the face of skyrocketing COVID infections, it was a major blow to the network, whose revenues are tied to in-person programming. Some 70% of JCCs had to lay off workers or reduce their hours or salaries during the pandemic, impacting more than 10,000 people.

Now, the focus of the conference is bulking up the JCCs’ staffs and keeping those who already work for the centers. To that end, participants will hear from Rob Carter, a Coca-Cola talent acquisition professional, as well as David Teplinsky, senior director of talent solutions for LinkedIn. Also speaking at the conference are CEOs Gali Cooks of Leading Edge, Meredith Jacobs of Jewish Women International and Jakir Manela of Hazon-Pearlstone.

Difficulties with staff retention and recruitment are not unique to JCCs. Jewish day schools, camps and other workplaces have faced similar issues recently.

“We’ve all been living through a significant rupture in the labor market these past few years,” Doron Krakow, CEO of the JCC Association, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “JCCs are concerned with having adequate staff and are committed to elevating the talent and capacity of the staff, and particularly concerned with retaining leadership talent.”

Regarding COVID, Krakow said that “we are out of the dark but not out of the woods,” and that at this point, CEOs know what to expect of the virus’ vicissitudes. Meanwhile, Krakow told eJP that JCCs benefited from increased philanthropic support and as a whole are at “roughly 90%” of what the size of the field was before COVID, with gaps remaining largely in the areas of fitness centers and membership. The JCC Association’s 2022 budget was $16.2 million.

“I think it would be naive or overly simplistic to say we’re past it,” he told eJP regarding COVID. “What I believe we are is past the point of likely being surprised by its implications.”