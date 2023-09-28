Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups hail Israel’s entry to Visa Waiver Program + Elana Broitman to depart JFNA

Worthy Reads

Ancient Faith, Modern Temple: In his Wall Street Journal review of Israeli-American architect Anat Geva’s new book The Architecture of Modern American Synagogues, 1950s-1960s, Daniel Akst highlights key developments that influenced the iconic midcentury synagogue in both form and function. “Open land and belief in progress made modernism appealing to all faiths, giving rise to new religious structures so unusual, in the words of historian Jay M. Price, ‘that congregants were not sure if they were in a church or a space station.’ … Given the short span of years since the concentration camps, the postwar eruption of these daring structures was a testament to Jewish vitality and a stunning retort to the murderers.” [WSJ]



New Members of the Tribe: In the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Asaf Elia-Shalev accompanies a Christian congregation led by Richard Cortes from Show Low, Ariz., as it undergoes a rare mass conversion to Judaism. “Last month, Cortes and 20 of his followers converted to Judaism. Dozens of others in his community are considering doing the same. Their mass conversion is an event with few precedents in Jewish history and a seemingly unlikely outcome for a group of people who live hours away from any Jewish community. The presence in Phoenix of a [Conservative] rabbi with an open mind and unusual point of view and the shifting of Jewish life online because of the pandemic opened doors that might otherwise have been closed… In converting, he hoped to demonstrate the sincerity of his transformation, mark a clean break with past worship and usher in a new and final phase in his dramatic spiritual journey. ‘This day is about righting a wrong and holding our hands with our new brothers and sisters,’ Cortes said. ‘We are so excited to be a part of the Jewish community, and to prove ourselves to the Jewish community that we are legitimate.’” [JTA]



Pivoting to Real Estate: In Philanthropy News Digest, Aaron Kaufman, the executive director of Penn State Hillel, describes how his organization worked with developers to use its existing real estate holdings to get a new building at no additional costs. “Having grown dramatically in both size and impact in recent years, our organization initiated a search for land for a new Jewish student center… We are now part of a 12-story, 500,000-square-foot project including apartments for more than 800 students, 30,000 square feet of commercial retail, parking for 300 vehicles, and 18,000 square feet for Hillel. And in selling our land to the developer, we were able to cover the vast majority of the construction costs of our space. In leveraging an existing asset — the land — we required no additional financing, which further reduced overall project costs. Because we are part of a commercial condominium, we have limited our financial exposure for everything — from major capital repairs to shoveling the sidewalks.” [PhilanthropyNewsDigest]