Your Daily Phil: Jewish Funders urged to ‘focus inward’ at JFN conference

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a visit by the Israel ParaSport Center’s basketball team to the West Coast, and feature an opinion piece by Paul Bernstein about a post-Oct. 7 surge of interest in Jewish day schools. Also in this issue: Lois Buntz, Rabbi Jason Rubenstein and Rabbi Elisheva Sachs Salamo. We’ll start with the Jewish Funders Network conference taking place this week in Israel.

Tel Aviv’s Hilton Hotel became the epicenter of frenzied activity this week as every public space in the building — the lobby, restaurant, seating nooks, empty halls and walkways — was used for conversations by the 600 attendees of the Jewish Funders Network’s four-day international convention, as well as dozens of people who just stopped by for meetings on the sidelines of the gathering, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the conference.

After months of Israel being the focus for many Jewish donors around the world, having the conference in Tel Aviv allowed the Israeli participants and visitors a chance to meet, mingle, check-in and share both their experiences so far and their plans for the future.

These meetings — some scheduled, others spontaneous — were precisely the goal of the conference organizers, who prioritized conversations among funders over addresses by senior officials and analysts.

The scheduled sessions also primarily focused on having foundation leaders and others within the philanthropy field discuss issues and brainstorm ideas. “It’s not like most of the conferences that you go to, where it’s just someone on stage who talks and talks and talks,” one attendee told eJP about one of the afternoon “deep dive” sessions on Monday.

The conference officially kicked off on Sunday afternoon with an opening reception at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, featuring speeches by the conference chairs, Leora Propper and Stephen Bronfman, as well as actor and IDF reservist Yadin Gellman, who shared his experiences in the battles of Oct. 7, in which he was seriously wounded and his combat partner, David, was killed.

In his opening address, Andrés Spokoiny, JFN’s CEO, called for funders to “give boldly” and “dream big,” telling them that “this is the rainy day we’ve been saving for.”

He also recommended that Jewish funders “focus inwards,” noting that according to a recent study the majority of Jewish giving goes to secular causes. “We Jews rightfully pride ourselves on being universalists. We care about all humanity. But during this crisis, we saw that when push comes to shove, sadly, we are alone,” he said. “And that’s painful, but in a certain way, it’s liberating: The Band-Aid was pulled off, and now we know where we stand. So now is the time to live by the first part of that Hillel saying, ‘If I’m not for myself, who will be for me?’ And to be clear, every citizen of Israel, Arab or Jew, is part of us.’”

Breaking somewhat from the general trend of the convention, the plenary session on Monday evening did feature a big-name keynote speaker: Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog.

In her address, Herzog, who plays an integral role in the presidency’s civil society efforts, hailed the funders and philanthropic sector for their nimbleness in the early days following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, supporting a broad array of pop-up initiatives, but warned against continuing to do so.

“The boldness and creativity that were evident in unusual times will need to meet a willingness to work together as one attuned organ during the days ahead,” Herzog said. “This may mean putting aside for a time the type of personalized giving that can feel so satisfying so that we can jointly zone in on the broader strategic needs of Israeli society and respond to them together through synchronized efforts… In the interest of a strong Israel, we cannot abandon the organizations that make up the critical mass on the ground in favor of passing trends. No matter how important they may be, because they are what sustain Israeli civil society day in and day out.”

