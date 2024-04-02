Your Daily Phil: Jewish Agency CEO to step down

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a group of Nice Jewish Runners coming together after Oct. 7, and feature an opinion piece about convergence and divergence in the field of Israel education by Aliza Goodman, and another offering insights from post-Oct. 7 conversations with unaffiliated liberal Jews by Rabbi David Levin-Kruss. Also in this newsletter: Carly Norman, Max Manasevit and Sami Michael. We’ll start with Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz announcing she will step down.

Jewish Agency for Israel CEO and Director-General Amira Ahronoviz will step down from her position in six months after more than five years in the position, she informed the organization’s staff and leadership last night, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“With great pride and love, at the end of a long and intensive journey that has filled me with endless meaning, I am preparing to complete my chapter in the leadership of this organization,” she wrote in an email to staff.

In her missive, Ahronoviz did not give a reason for her decision to step down or what her plans were after leaving the organization, where she has worked for nearly 30 years. She indicated to staff plans to relax, following a particularly stressful period as CEO of the international organization.

Ahronoviz, who served in a variety of positions at the Jewish Agency before becoming CEO and director-general in 2019, helped lead the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic; waves of immigration from Ethiopia; the massive rise in immigration from Ukraine and Russia following Moscow’s invasion in February 2022; the political turmoil in Israel last year; and through the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the ongoing war in Gaza and fighting along the northern border.

In addition to the external challenges facing the organization, Ahronoviz also steered the Jewish Agency through a nearly yearlong, contentious search for a new executive chair after Isaac Herzog stepped down from the role to become the president of Israel.

“We wish to express, already at this time, our gratitude and deep appreciation for Amira’s remarkable leadership of this organization… she has led us during a period full of challenges that our people have never known since the establishment of the State of Israel,” wrote Mark Wilf, chair of the agency’s board; Doron Almog, its chair of the executive; and Bruce Sholk, chair of the budget and finance committee, in a joint letter to workers.

“Her remarkable contributions have driven the organization to new heights and achievements. These accomplishments under her leadership will leave a legacy that will positively impact our work long into the future,” they said.

Ahronoviz was the first female CEO of the nearly 95-year-old organization. The Jewish Agency said it was creating a search committee to find her successor. As Ahronoviz said she will remain in her position for the next six months, an interim replacement has not yet been selected.

