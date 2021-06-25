Your Daily Phil: JDC wants to restore public spaces in Israel + JFN’s new executive vice president

THE ‘NEW MIDDLE’

The American Jewish middle: Declining or transforming?

“We might be asking the wrong questions and thus reaching the wrong conclusions about the future of American Judaism,” writes Dan Feferman, a fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Approach: “The way we approach a question can change the answers we find. This is apt when trying to determine whether the American ‘Jewish middle’ is declining and if younger American Jews are less connected to their Jewish identities than previous generations. This is the common narrative among researchers and Jewish professionals based on demographic studies conducted over the past decade, as well as from anecdotal experiences of many community leaders.”

Out of date parameters: “It is entirely possible that the parameters traditionally used to judge the health of the Jewish community may be less relevant for millennials… Could it be that many millennials prefer to be ‘just Jewish’ – that being non-denominational speaks more to the desire to avoid labels? Or that many synagogues are geared to families, and are thus less appealing to those without children? Or that those same people do join synagogues once they have families later on? Or that some prefer Jewish activities that do not require membership and that membership in a religious community is no longer a societal norm? Or that intermarriage is not as much of a ‘foot out the door’ as it once was?”

NEW APPROACH

Hillel’s inquiry-centered model for Israel education

“Over the past month, violence in and around Israel has dominated the conversation on many college campuses. As the associate director of Israel Education at Hillel International, I’ve been working with Jewish educators as they navigate this moment for both themselves and for their students. From these educators, I’ve heard two explicit asks: support in responding to antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and an educational framework that invites students with different worldviews to explore contemporary Israel together. While other Hillel teams are redoubling efforts to meet the first need, I have been working with campuses to cultivate the latter,” writes Lauren Cohen Fisher in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Inquiry-Centered Model: “At Hillel, we have spent the last two years launching a pedagogy for Israel education that is multivocal and values-based. Termed the Inquiry-Centered Model, this new approach is designed to help emerging adult learners explore complexities in Israel. While the Inquiry-Centered Model was envisioned as an approach to Israel education more broadly, it has become particularly useful in navigating this political moment because it actively invites and contextualizes disagreement around students’ big questions.”

Results: “We’ve been implementing this model in our teaching for the last two years, in hopes that it would resonate with emerging adult learners… Our initial data is inspiring. Of our sample, 88 percent of students feel confident discussing values animating the contemporary Israeli landscape and 65 percent have engaged a relative, friend, or classmate in multiple conversations about Israel since beginning the learning cohort.”

