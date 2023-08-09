Your Daily Phil: JCPA head makes first major hire + Ontario Hillel hones in on mental health

Worthy Reads

An Heirloom Makes Its Way Home: In The Washington Post, Sydney Page recounts the return of a book of scripture that belonged to a Jewish boy killed in the Holocaust to his family. “Bela Englman arrived at Auschwitz concentration camp on July 9, 1944, in Nazi-occupied Poland. He was murdered in gas chambers that day, along with his mother and sister. He was 13. Bela’s few family members who survived the Holocaust — including three sisters and a brother — had no record of his existence; no birth certificate or photograph to prove that he was ever even alive. All they had were memories, some too harrowing to think about. Recently that changed, when one of Bela’s childhood belongings suddenly surfaced about two months ago in the family’s hometown of Bonyhad, Hungary. It was a Book of Exodus that belonged to Bela, his name stamped inside the book of scripture in blue ink next to his neatly written signature… When [Dov Forman, 19,] showed his great-grandmother [Bela’s sister, TikTok star Lily Ebert, 99,] the photo of Bela’s signature, she was completely stunned. She never expected to find a relic of her brother. ‘This is the only link I have to my youngest brother,’ said Ebert. ‘I am so emotional about this book.’” [WashPost]



Yet More Ado About Pickleball: In J. the Jewish News of Northern California, Emma Goss profiles the exceedingly, but not officially, Jewish sport of pickleball, which has quickly become a mainstay of Jewish community centers. “Wendy Sims, a 56-year-old video editor, wasn’t interested in learning to play mahjong with her Jewish friends. She craved the social, fast-paced fun of a game. Last year she found it on the pickleball court. For Sims, who lives in Foster City, the sport has not only offered the fun she was seeking; it’s connected her family in a way no other activity has before… Pickleball has become such a fixture in Jewish circles that it’s spurred the creation of Jewish tournaments. The first ‘Kosher Dills’ Jewish pickleball tournament is set for Aug. 13 in Park City, Utah. The volunteer-organized event includes time for schmoozing at the bagels-and-lox station, followed by a ‘warm-up stretch & kvetch.’ There’s a Mensch’s Oath and a group l’chaim, followed by the ceremonial sounding of a shofar to kick off the tournament. Susan Sims will compete there, along with her older sister who lives in Park City. ‘Everything has a Jewish theme. It’s really cute,’ said Susan, 58, a Los Altos real estate agent.” [J.]