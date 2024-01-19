Your Daily Phil: JCC leaders make ‘heartrending’ solidarity visit to Israel

Worthy Reads

See With Your Own Eyes: Adele Reamer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel, offers a message in The Times of Israel for anyone concerned that visiting the sites of the massacres of Oct. 7 veers into the realm of voyeurism. “I too, went to witness other areas near where I have lived for the past 48 years… As we made our way through the surrounding devastation, I grappled with my own inner conflict. On the one hand, it was important and meaningful to me to go in order to bear witness to these sites. As a survivor, myself, of the massacre, I felt an obligation to learn more so as to be an even better witness. On the other hand, I felt somehow as if I was trespassing on holy land, in a community that needed respect and reverence, where so many people whom I knew personally were slaughtered… We have all been reminded of late of the importance of ‘context.’ So while I sat in front of my television set back in Eilat, just two days after my visit home, listening to the outrageous accusations of genocidal conduct brought against Israel, put forth by South Africa in the International Court of Justice in Hague, completely removing their recriminations from the invasion and attempted genocide by the Hamas on our communities, just because we are Jewish, I realized why it is so important for people to see for themselves exactly what the Palestinian leaders strive to do to all of Israel… It is for this reason that it is our duty to bear witness any way we can, to every inch of proof, any way we can, in every place we can, and write, blog, vlog about what we have seen and experienced with our own eyes.” [TOI]

Privacy, Please: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Philanthropy Roundtable Director of Policy Research Jack Salmon responds to articles by The Giving Review’s Craig Kennedy in favor of legislating that nonprofits have to name their donors. “In recent months, there has been increased?congressional interest?in foreign donations to charitable organizations, specifically regarding the sources and intent of those dollars… Let’s be clear: Any cause can be deemed controversial by someone who doesn’t share the donor’s values, politics, religion, or other beliefs. There’s no population feeling this more right now than the Jewish community, which is facing a?360 percent?surge in antisemitic incidents since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. It’s true donors could use DAFs to fund anti-Israel groups. It’s also true Jews can use them to provide critical aid to Israel, fight antisemitism at home, and protect themselves from threats, violence, and?even death?by remaining private. Kennedy’s advocacy for transparency ignores a crucial question: If the nonprofit organization receiving the funds is operating legally, how are DAFs problematic?” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Don’t Be a Fatalist: Despite the failure thus far to hit the breaks on rising global temperatures, that is only one factor (albeit a big one) shaping the future of humanity, writes researcher and author Hannah Ritchie in an opinion piece for The Atlantic. “Humanity’s ability to prepare for, adapt to, and mitigate risk has outpaced climbing temperatures. Crop yields across the world would be higher without climate change, yet they still have increased dramatically. Famines used to be common, but are much rarer as a result of political change, decolonization, and massive gains in agricultural productivity. Deaths from disasters are much lower than they were in the past — not because climate change isn’t making these events worse, but because we’ve become even more resilient to them. Conditions for malaria have worsened in some regions, yet deaths have fallen because of increased access to bed nets, antimalarial drugs, and other measures. In a world without climate change, these would have improved even more. But they have still improved… As an environmental scientist, I would never deny that climate change will have severe, possibly devastating impacts. Nor that we can simply adapt our way out of any level of warming. The world urgently needs steep emissions cuts to avert worst-case scenarios. What I am saying is that a world at 1.8 degrees of warming could still be better than our 1.3-degrees-warmer world today. Whether we build that better future is still up to us.” [TheAtlantic]