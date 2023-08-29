Your Daily Phil: Israel Police ordered to cut ties with Wexner + BaMidbar charts new course 

Worthy Reads

Pet Project: In The New York Times, Chris Cameron reviews the game show host Bob Barker’s longtime activism and philanthropy on behalf of animal rights. “Bob Barker, the longtime host of the television game show ‘The Price Is Right’ who died on Saturday, made animal rights advocacy a hallmark both of his career in show business and his life after retirement… Over decades as the host of the longest-running game show in American television history, Mr. Barker, beginning in the 1980s, used his bully pulpit to remind millions of viewers to ‘help control the pet population; have your pet spayed or neutered’… Mr. Barker supported a wide range of efforts to fight what activists saw as rampant animal cruelty in American society… Mr. Barker put $25 million into founding the DJ&T Foundation, which finances clinics that specialize in spaying and neutering… Estimates show that the number of dogs and cats euthanized in shelters has been reduced to a fraction of what it was in the 1990s, at least partially attributable to ‘the drive to sterilize pet dogs and cats,’ according to a 2018 study.” [NYT]



The Trick is Making Kids Feel Valued: In The Washington Post, Amy Joyce interviews Jennifer Breheny Wallace, the author of a new book about how parents can relieve the unhealthy stress facing teenagers. “I wanted to find ‘healthy achievers,’ and I wanted to know if they had anything in common. I found these healthy strivers had a lot in common: It all boils down to this idea psychologists call ‘mattering.’ It’s a psychological construct that’s been around since the 1980s. Kids who felt a healthy level of self-esteem felt like they mattered to their parents, that they felt important and significant. Over the past few decades, researchers have found kids who felt valued for who they were at their core, by their family and friends and communities. These kids were relied on to add meaningful value back; those kids had a high level of mattering that acted like a protective shield. It worked like a buoy that lifted them up and helped them be resilient.” [WaPo]