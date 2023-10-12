Your Daily Phil: Is the IDF short on equipment?

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the responses by American universities to the terror attacks in Israel and donations being made to Israeli causes by major corporations. We feature an opinion piece from Jeffrey Herbst, as well as an open letter by Marc Rowan. Also in this newsletter: Yuri Milner, Eli Beer and Doron Almog. We’ll start with a look into the widespread calls for donations of equipment to the Israel Defense Forces.

Over 360,000 reservists have been called up since the outbreak of war on Saturday in the largest Israel Defense Forces enlistment in 50 years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Almost immediately, those reservists began putting out calls for donations for equipment: from food to socks to kneepads to ceramic armor to medical equipment. The spouses of reservists have organized fundraising drives to raise money for the equipment; communities in the United States have “adopted” units in order to provide them with gear; and volunteers across Israel have transported supplies to military bases on the northern and southern borders.

The military, however, has been adamant that there are no significant equipment shortages.

So what gives? The answer is somewhat more complex and nuanced than it may immediately seem. To a large extent, the widespread requests for equipment by military units and the IDF’s insistence that there are no serious shortages do not conflict with one another.

The IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate has clear designations of what equipment is needed for different units based on the missions that they will perform. An elite reconnaissance unit being sent into enemy territory is therefore provided different, higher-quality equipment than a unit that is guarding a military outpost.

“The equipment is in accordance with the type of mission, and that’s what we plan for. We did not intend to give all 300,000 [reserve] soldiers ceramic vests. Everyone who will be in combat has a ceramic vest,” Maj. Gen. Michel Yanko, head of the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, told journalists this week.

Separately, there are pieces of equipment that the military does not necessarily provide, but that soldiers do indeed require such as duct tape, paracord and multi-tools, which are all regularly used by soldiers. These too are being donated widely by civilians, as are non-combat related supplies like soap, towels, cigarettes, underwear and socks. In the coming days and weeks, there will be mass donations of these types of goods from Israel and abroad, resulting in large surpluses (as occurred during the 2014 Gaza war).

Therefore, while the IDF is emphatic that there are no serious shortages, it has recognized that people intend to anyway make donations and is working to facilitate that effort in order to allow it to occur in the best way possible.

Read the full report here.