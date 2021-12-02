Your Daily Phil: Introducing Boundless + The Leader Accelerator names first cohort of grantees

FAMILY MATTERS

Expectant olim hoping for exemption to allow parents into Israel

Getty Images

Immigrants to Israel due to give birth in the coming weeks are feeling a mix of anxiety, neglect and anger as their parents are locked out of the country due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. A 14-day ban on the entry of foreigners to the country went into effect on Sunday in response to the Omicron variant, and many expectant mothers in the coming days will have to go through the emotional milestone without the support of their immediate family — unable to share their joy with them or to lean on them in those often-difficult and exhausting initial postpartum weeks, reports Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve.

Parental plea: Former Knesset member Dov Lipman, the founder of the NGO Yad L’Olim, an organization that helps immigrants to Israel, made a plea on behalf of expectant parents, as well as lone soldiers, at a Knesset committee meeting on Tuesday, where he spoke about the suffering of foreign first-degree relatives of immigrants. He organized a letter-writing campaign that saw dozens of expecting mothers sending emails to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who did not respond to a request for comment, on Wednesday, urging her to let parents into the country for their grandchildrens’ births. “It’s solely the decision of Ayelet Shaked, 100%,” Lipman told Jewish Insider on Wednesday. “If she says yes, the parents can come.”

Making it personal: Danielle Fox-Mann, who made aliyah from New York, is expecting her mother to fly in from Florida in mid-December. If her mother is barred from entering, Fox-Mann, 33, doesn’t know who will take care of her toddler when she gives birth later this month. “We got all the paperwork ready already and we applied for an exemption but got declined,” she told JI. “I just feel anxious and helpless because there is nothing I can do to affect the outcome of the situation that changed basically overnight. I choose to live in this country because I am a Zionist, but I will be distraught if my mother won’t be able to be with me and support me and my toddler through this emotional transition in our lives,” she said.

Read the full story here.

BUILDING COMMUNITY

Introducing Boundless

iStock

“Israel is inextricably linked with the past, present and future of the Jewish people. To our minds, it is a living laboratory — meaning Israel is an ever-evolving project rooted in Jewish particularism, driven by universalism and navigating the real world. Like a laboratory, there are continuous adjustments to be made and knowledge to absorb. There are successes and there are failures. And it is in this learning space that we can discover lessons to inform how we live and inspire us to shape our local and global communities,” write Rachel Fish and Aviva Klompas, co-founders of the newly launched Boundless, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Escalating conversations: “And yet, Israel has become the boogeyman of polite conversation, a partisan political football and red herring of social justice movements. We — alongside a growing cadre of communal and educational professionals — have watched with growing concern as individuals and organizations have struggled to navigate the tumultuous waters of anti-Zionist and antisemitic rhetoric. Organizations can no longer sidestep escalating confrontations. Regardless of whether Israel is central to their mission, Jewish leaders are being pressured to take a stance. Their action — or inaction — then becomes a barometer to assess an organization’s moral worthiness.”

Big challenges demand bold action: “We are proud to launch Boundless, a new nonprofit think-action tank partnering with community leaders to revitalize Israel education and take bold collective action to combat Jew-hatred. We do this by working with organizations and leaders across the Jewish world to spark collaborative innovation, build learning communities, analyze data-driven messaging and serve as a repository to distill and disseminate research across the field.”

Read the full piece here.