Your Daily Phil: Interest-free loans for Israeli firms plagued by war

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the screening of raw footage of Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks at Harvard University, and feature an opinion piece by Gali Cooks about two new resources for the Jewish nonprofit sector. Also in this newsletter: Michael Solomonov, Steve Hilton and Rabbi Laurie Phillips. We'll start with the launch of a new emergency interest-free loan fund by SparkIL.

The Oct. 7 attacks and the ongoing war with Hamas, as well as the low-simmering conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border, have wreaked havoc on the Israeli economy, displacing well over 100,000 people from their homes and businesses, forcing hundreds of thousands of working-age men and women to enlist in the reserves and cutting off almost all tourism. In many cases, these have served as a double whammy — depriving businesses of both employees and customers, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The Israeli government and banking system have begun stepping in to help small businesses with low- and no-interest loans, but many of these efforts have been criticized as insufficient and slow to come.

To help fill in those gaps, the crowd-lending platform SparkIL, a joint venture of the nonprofit loan fund Ogen and the Jewish Agency, has significantly ramped up its efforts, nearly doubling its funding with a NIS 10 million ($2.7 million) Emergency Loan Fund, which it launched this week, on top of its regular NIS 13 million ($3.5 million) fund.

Under the newly launched Emergency Loan Fund, SparkIL is offering up to NIS 100,000 (roughly $27,000) in interest-free loans to small businesses affected by the war.

Na’ama Ore, CEO of SparkIL, ruminated on the launch of the new emergency fund just ahead of Hanukkah on Thursday night in both spiritual terms and more consumerist ones.

“We are bringing light and hope to these people. This is what SparkIL — as a spark — is all about. We are bringing them miracles. That’s how the recipients describe it,” she said.

