Your Daily Phil: Inside the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable + Abrahamic House takes a page from Moishe House
A resolution put forward by members of United Teachers Los Angeles, the city’s teacher’s union, that calls for the U.S. government to end all aid to Israel has prompted condemnations from both the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and the local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.
“It is inappropriate and unacceptable for UTLA to promote a one-sided position on a complex geopolitical issue that is far removed from the day to day public education in our schools, among our teachers, our students and their families,” the federation said. The union is expected to vote on the resolution in September.
JewBelong, the Jewish outreach program known for its use of humor, has mounted its first-ever media campaign against antisemitism, Archie Gottesman, a JewBelong co-founder, told eJewishPhilanthropy. JewBelong’s first response to antisemitism was the creation of the Jewish Partisan Prizes, which honored influencers who were fighting antisemitism online during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.
“JewBelong’s core mission is to help those who are somewhat disengaged from Judaism to find joy, meaning, and relevance in Judaism,” Gottesman said. “We can’t be successful in that mission without facing the hate head on. We are taking action by speaking out. We are temporarily pivoting to combating antisemitism.”
One of the first ads reads: “Here’s an idea. Let’s ask everyone who’s wondering if antisemitism is real to wear a yarmulke for a week and report back.”
The campaign has started with 750 ads on digital information kiosks in Manhattan, and will also include billboards and print posters in high-traffic locations such as Times Square. It will expand to Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
Growing the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable
Since Abby Levine took the helm of the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable in 2012, the umbrella group has nearly tripled in size to 70 affiliated organizations. Levine took the job envisioning the roundtable’s members as a coalition working toward policy goals, but came to realize that the roundtable could serve as a convener that provides training, education and inspiration, she told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
Helen Chernikoff: Did you always know you wanted to be an activist?
Abby Levine: I wanted to be a camp counselor forever. I just really liked the spirit of it. But there is a way in which the conferences and the training we run have elements of camp for grown-ups. We go away to Pearlstone Retreat Center [outside of Baltimore] and program our days in ways that build community, are grounded in values and make the world a better place. It’s so gratifying to get people into bigger-picture thinking as a field and a movement and to have fun together. One of our standards is karaoke. Now, because of the pandemic, even just being in a room together will be fun. Our bar has dropped over the past year. Those things are going to happen again, although I don’t know when yet.
HC: What would you say is one of the roundtable’s primary accomplishments?
AL: It changed the atmosphere from one of competition to collaboration. That doesn’t mean that all the competition has gone away. But people know that the roundtable is the place to come for partnerships, for collaborations. None of us can accomplish our visions by ourselves; we have huge ambitions. We need each other.
HC: Do members of the roundtable find themselves competing for funding?
AL: It plays out in a lot of ways. There can be competition for funding, for press attention, for board members, and it happens everywhere, throughout the Jewish world and the broader nonprofit world. It’s important to talk about it and to acknowledge that this exists.
Building an interfaith oasis in the nation’s capital
When the members of the inaugural class of Abrahamic Fellows — one Jew, one Muslim, one Christian and one Baha’i — moved into their shared home in Los Angeles last year, they were preparing for a unique year of interfaith programming, hard conversations and new friends. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic shut down their city. The fellowship, the culmination of a decade of pioneering interfaith work by Yemeni refugee Mohammed al Samawi, is designed to bring together adherents of the four main “Abrahamic faiths” to promote dialogue and understanding. “We had plans for them to do events inside the house, but they couldn’t do any events inside the house [because of the pandemic]. So basically, then they started doing it on Zoom,” al Samawi told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchin a recent interview about the fellowship’s new house in Washington, D.C. “It was such an amazing experience…they became really good friends with each other.”
Blueprint: The idea for the Abrahamic House — of bringing together young people to form communities outside of traditional religious institutions — was inspired by a Jewish organization called Moishe House. In dozens of cities around the world, shared Moishe Houses offer affordable rent to young Jews, as long as they organize three to six social events and Jewish programs a month. When al Samawi, 34, first came to the U.S., he spoke about his interfaith work in Yemen at a Moishe House in Washington, D.C. “I loved the whole idea about having people living together and doing Shabbat and doing Jewish events,” al Samawi recalled. “I thought, ‘Why don’t I do something similar to that?’ But instead of [people] only from one religion, it will be from different faiths.” Al Samawi got in touch with David Cygielman, the founder and CEO of Moishe House, who is now the chair of Abrahamic House’s board of directors.
Never ‘othering’: Al Samawi thinks that building understanding — the cornerstone of the Abrahamic House model — is a good place to start at this fractured moment in American history. “It started in my country like this: It started by a group who [has] all the stereotypes about the others, trying to impose their opinion in certain ways,” al Samawi noted. “We are speaking about a culture of ‘othering’ the others. Abrahamic House, this is what we’re trying to fight off: ‘othering’ the others. Because the more that you are involved in interfaith [efforts], the more that you realize, we are actually the same.” He explained that unlike some other interfaith organizations, “we don’t [just] celebrate holidays. We don’t just do basic conversations, we actually get into the deep conversation,” al Samawi noted. Events might focus on teaching attendees about antisemitism and Islamophobia, or teaching about how women in all four faiths are challenging traditional gender norms and taking on spiritual leadership roles.
New research on High Holiday participation illuminates critical themes for future design
“Among the many ways that the pandemic profoundly changed Jewish engagement, the High Holidays of 2020 stands out as a particularly fascinating case study,” write Lisa Colton, Tobin Marcus, and Felicia Herman in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Infrequent vs. Regular Observers: “One of the most interesting findings focuses on those who are less consistent or comprehensive in their participation in a typical year. This group, ‘Infrequent High Holidays Observers,’ clearly has interest in participating in the High Holidays, but chooses to not participate some of the time. This year, not only did they participate at high rates, they also had markedly different patterns of participation and motivations when compared to ‘Regular Observers,’ who generally participate in both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.”
New ways to engage: “Remarkably, approximately half of the ‘Infrequent Observers’ participated in High Holidays this year, when it would have been very easy to opt out. Furthermore, they were more likely than ‘Regular Observers’ to report sharing their High Holidays experiences with others in their lives, more likely to be considering new ways to engage in the future, and they are looking differently at what Jewishness means to them.”
Universal preschool: What could this mean for the Jewish community?
“What if Jewish early childhood centers embraced universal preschool by partnering with their states to open public pre-Ks?,” asks Shma Koleinu, a collective dedicated to advocating for early childhood education, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
The Ask: “The Biden administration is calling for universal, high quality preschool for all three- and four- year-olds. How and why should the Jewish community support this, and what might this development mean for our schools?”
Vocalizing support: “We authors do not take a stand on whether or not a particular Jewish early childhood center should offer a universal preschool program. We do, however, believe that our values—grounded in Judaism, racial justice, progressive education, and feminism—call us to vocalize support for a major national investment in early childhood education.”
