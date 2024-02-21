Your Daily Phil: In the Knesset, U.S. Jewish leaders decry rising antisemitism

Good Wednesday morning.

There have been 44 physical antisemitic attacks against Jewish college students since Oct. 7, more than occurred in the previous 10 years combined, Hillel International CEO Adam Lehman told an Israeli Knesset committee yesterday, during a meeting between Israeli parliamentarians and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“It is truly a catastrophe at this point,” Lehman said, noting that the total number of antisemitic incidents on campuses since Oct. 7 has surpassed the 1,000 mark.

The meeting of the Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee and the Conference of Presidents focused both on the struggles of the American Jewish community — specifically rising antisemitism in general and on college campuses in particular — and on the strong ties between the U.S. Jewry and Israel.

“The State of Israel could not exist without Diaspora Jewry, and Diaspora Jewry could not be secure without the State of Israel,” said committee chair MK Oded Forer, of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, at the start of the session.

Forer said Israel and the Conference of Presidents had planned to work together to ensure that Zionism is a protected belief in the United States, an effort that he said they should restart. “We must work through American government channels to ensure that Zionism receives protection under U.S. law,” Forer said.

The American and Israeli leaders also discussed the role of foreign-born lone soldiers in the IDF, particularly during the current war. The committee meeting began by honoring one such soldier, Simon Shlomov, who immigrated to Israel from Kazakhstan in 2021.

Carol Ann Schwartz, the president of Hadassah, thanked the committee for acknowledging Shlomov, who had lived on and graduated from one of Hadassah’s youth villages. “He was loved by the entire village and was still very active there. My heart breaks with every mother, with every parent,” she said.

MK Elazar Stern, of the Yesh Atid party, noted that while it was tragic, the phenomenon of seeing large numbers of Israelis attending the funerals of lone soldiers, who have no or limited family in Israel, was heartwarming.

“If you look at the best soldiers and if you go to the cemeteries, unfortunately, you will see soldiers that were born in Israel, soldiers that were born in the United States, in the United Kingdom, in Russia, in Ukraine, Ethiopia,” Stern said. “I think, seeing the Jewish citizens here in Israel coming to give a last dignity to soldiers that have no family in Israel shows us how much the Jewish people is a one big family from all over the world.”

