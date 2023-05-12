Your Daily Phil: IFCJ installs shelters in battered southern Israel + Jewish gangsters vs. Nazis
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at a filmmaker who formed a 501(c)(3) charity to tell the story of Jewish gangsters beating up Nazis in 1930s America, and feature op-eds from Erica Brown, Shuli Karkowsky and Pamela Barkley. Also in this newsletter: Dyonna Ginsburg, Tanyah Murkes and Rabbi Mendy Chitrik. We’ll start with efforts by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and Jewish Agency for Israel to help people in southern Israel during the current round of fighting in Gaza.
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has installed 10 bomb shelters in southern Israel in the past two days, five of them in the heavily battered city of Ashkelon, in light of the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, the organization’s president, Yael Eckstein, told eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.
“During times of emergencies – the same way that we work with the war in Ukraine, for example – we focus on providing whatever is needed, even if it’s outside of our budget, outside of our work plan, outside of what we were expecting,” Eckstein said on Friday. “We donate it immediately, and then we have these incredible donors who always step up, who enable us to cut that bureaucracy and get the aid where it’s needed. So that’s the situation here as well.”
The bomb shelters that IFCJ installed are mobile concrete structures, which are built in a factory and can be moved on a flatbed truck so they can effectively be placed anywhere. “We said to [the Israel Defense Forces’] Home Front Command, every shelter that you have, we will take. We don’t want shelters sitting in the factory when they could be used right now. Just place them, and we’ll deal with the budget later,” Eckstein said.
In addition to these fortification efforts, Eckstein said her organization has also worked to raise the spirits of Israeli children in the towns most hit by rocket fire. “We realized that kids have been sitting in shelters for three days, so they need some sort of entertainment and joy. The parents also need help with their kids. We wanted to support the local economy so we went to a toy store in Sderot that’s had to close [because of the fighting], and we packed dozens of boxes with toys and entertainment for kids. We’ve been delivering it shelter by shelter to children’s families,” Eckstein said.
Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog has similarly been making the rounds to bomb shelters in southern Israel, visiting new immigrants in absorption centers and senior citizens living in the Jewish Agency’s Amigour housing in Beersheva. “Many of these olim [new immigrants] have recently arrived in Israel and are facing rocket fire for the first time,” the Jewish Agency noted in a statement.
“This is an expression of the unconditional love that the global Jewish community has for the State of Israel and its citizens both in times of normalcy and emergency,” Almog said.
Gangsters vs. Nazis
How to make a film about Jewish mobsters beating up Nazis? Form a charity, of course
When Bruce David Klein decided to make a documentary about Jewish gangsters fighting Nazis in the United States in the 1930s, he knew he wanted to have full creative control over the project. Klein had already bought the rights to make a film based on the book, Gangsters vs. Nazis: How Jewish Mobsters Battled Nazis in 1930s America by Michael Benson, but he wasn’t sure how to get the documentary funded, Klein told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Cutting the strings: Ordinarily, when Klein and his filmmaking company, Atlas Media, want to start a new project, they shop the idea around to different studios, selling the rights to it in exchange for funding. But this also comes with some editorial strings attached. “Projects tend to organize around whatever network it’s on in terms of its execution and style and everything like that, which is normally fine,” Klein told eJP. “But for this, we really wanted this to be ours.”
Going nonprofit: Unsure of what to do, Klein began researching his financing options and settled on a less common tactic: Launch a nonprofit. “We’ve never done this before, so we started meeting with some investor types and then we started meeting with a couple of philanthropist types. And we realized early on, really pushed by both the investors and the philanthropists, that the best way to go was through a 501(c)(3),” he said.
Costs and benefits: According to attorney Arthur Rieman, who specializes in nonprofit law, there are a number of benefits from creating a film as a 501(c)(3) charity, namely that funders have a tax incentive to get involved. A donation toward the documentary would be considered a charitable gift – and thus tax deductible – rather than a financial investment as it would be if they tried to make the documentary as a for-profit entity. There is, however, a downside to going the 501(c)(3) route, however, namely that it is difficult to make a profit even if the movie becomes a hit. “By law, those profits may not be distributed to the filmmakers as if they were profit participants,” according to Rieman.
Who writes the checks: Though he refrained from disclosing how much money he needed to raise to produce the film, Klein said he and his firm have already begun speaking to potential funders. He said there was a significant learning curve when going from negotiating with potential investors to potential donors. “We’re becoming a lot more savvy. We are trying to understand that gap between the people who say they love it, who say ‘Wow, this is great. I’m interested. I’d love to help fund this!’ to the people who are actually going to write the checks,” he said.
Unmet need
If some synagogue schools are sinking ships, we’re coming with lifeboats
“For years, organizations and foundations have sensed the diminishing importance of supplementary education. Noticing a decrease in synagogue membership and recalling stereotypical stories of kids dragging their feet to Sunday schools, the attention of many in the Jewish communal world has pivoted away from funding synagogue-based supplementary education or the organizations that support them,” write Shuli Karkowsky and Pamela Barkley, respectively the CEO and vice president of program at Moving Traditions, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Lifeboats: “And yet, even if supplementary schools are perceived by many as a sinking ship, the [Jewish Education Project] study reminds us that tens of thousands of preteens and teens are still onboard that ship. Moving Traditions sees those young people. And we are proud to be one of the leading and largest organizations coming with lifeboats.”
Providing tools: “Those lifeboats contain exceptional curriculum, training and year-round support for supplementary schools and their educators, so that any part-time institution has the tools it needs to provide excellent education.”
The Torah of leadership
What is life worth? Thoughts on Parshat Behar-Behukotai
“‘Mr. Feinberg, my husband was a fireman and died a hero at the World Trade Center. Why are you giving me less money than the banker who represented Enron? Why are you demeaning the memory of my husband?’ This was the tragic question of a widow trying to figure out her life after 9/11 and understand the complex calculations made by Kenneth R. Feinberg, the special master of the government’s compensation fund,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
A cruel valuation: “What interests us and ties the compensation fund to this week’s double Torah reading, Behar-Behukotai, is the attempt to put a valuation on individual lives. There’s an inherent unfairness and detached and impersonal objectification to an exercise that is by nature highly personal.”
Pic of the Day
Rabbi Mendy Chitrik (second from left), chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, visited the Jewish community of Djerba, Tunisia, yesterday following a deadly attack on its ancient El Ghriba synagogue during a Lag B’Omer pilgrimage earlier this week, in which five people were killed.
