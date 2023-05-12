Your Daily Phil: IFCJ installs shelters in battered southern Israel + Jewish gangsters vs. Nazis

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at a filmmaker who formed a 501(c)(3) charity to tell the story of Jewish gangsters beating up Nazis in 1930s America, and feature op-eds from Erica Brown, Shuli Karkowsky and Pamela Barkley. Also in this newsletter: Dyonna Ginsburg, Tanyah Murkes and Rabbi Mendy Chitrik. We’ll start with efforts by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and Jewish Agency for Israel to help people in southern Israel during the current round of fighting in Gaza.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has installed 10 bomb shelters in southern Israel in the past two days, five of them in the heavily battered city of Ashkelon, in light of the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, the organization’s president, Yael Eckstein, told eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.

“During times of emergencies – the same way that we work with the war in Ukraine, for example – we focus on providing whatever is needed, even if it’s outside of our budget, outside of our work plan, outside of what we were expecting,” Eckstein said on Friday. “We donate it immediately, and then we have these incredible donors who always step up, who enable us to cut that bureaucracy and get the aid where it’s needed. So that’s the situation here as well.”

The bomb shelters that IFCJ installed are mobile concrete structures, which are built in a factory and can be moved on a flatbed truck so they can effectively be placed anywhere. “We said to [the Israel Defense Forces’] Home Front Command, every shelter that you have, we will take. We don’t want shelters sitting in the factory when they could be used right now. Just place them, and we’ll deal with the budget later,” Eckstein said.

In addition to these fortification efforts, Eckstein said her organization has also worked to raise the spirits of Israeli children in the towns most hit by rocket fire. “We realized that kids have been sitting in shelters for three days, so they need some sort of entertainment and joy. The parents also need help with their kids. We wanted to support the local economy so we went to a toy store in Sderot that’s had to close [because of the fighting], and we packed dozens of boxes with toys and entertainment for kids. We’ve been delivering it shelter by shelter to children’s families,” Eckstein said.

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog has similarly been making the rounds to bomb shelters in southern Israel, visiting new immigrants in absorption centers and senior citizens living in the Jewish Agency’s Amigour housing in Beersheva. “Many of these olim [new immigrants] have recently arrived in Israel and are facing rocket fire for the first time,” the Jewish Agency noted in a statement.

“This is an expression of the unconditional love that the global Jewish community has for the State of Israel and its citizens both in times of normalcy and emergency,” Almog said.

Read the full story here.