Your Daily Phil: How Good Today trains the generosity muscles of individuals and corporations

Worthy Reads

Internal Debate: Phil Buchanan shares his concern that rhetoric from the leaders of the Philanthropy Roundtable, a right-leaning philanthropy service organization, isn’t in keeping with the more ecumenical tone sought by the prior CEO, who sought “common ground across the ideological spectrum.” Buchanan criticizes Philanthropy Roundtable CEO Elise Westhoff and Richard Graber, its board chair, of trying to sow division between philanthropists by conflating, without evidence, the pursuit of justice with a subversion of capitalism and the neglect of poor white populations.“So why does the hard right turn of a philanthropy membership organization even matter? It leaves thoughtful, conservative donors and foundations, like the many with whom CEP works as clients of our assessments and funders of our research, with nowhere to turn.” [CEP]

Reversal Of Fortune: A recent $1.6 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation was a financial lifeline for the struggling philosophy department at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, but some professors are concerned that the foundation is wielding excess influence, reports Nell Gluckman in the Chronicle of Higher Education. The foundation has asserted control over its academic grantees before, as when a committee it chose was empowered to make hiring recommendations at Florida State University, and its agreements with George Mason University enabled it to influence hiring and evaluation of professors. Department chair Michael Weber said he didn’t think Bowling Green was in the same situation, but the tension persists. “I’d certainly much rather have gotten a grant from a less controversial source, but there aren’t many,” Weber said. “Especially for philosophy.” [ChronicleHigherEd]

Financial Bridge: Arts supporters in Los Angeles County have put together the $38.5 million LA Arts Recovery Fund in an effort to give local organizations another cash infusion to get them through to what backers hope will be a more normal environment this fall, Mike Scutari reports in Inside Philanthropy. The J. Paul Getty Trust initiated the fund; the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Ralph M. Parsons Foundation and Netflix were among those who contributed to the fund, and 90 organizations will benefit from it. “The recovery so far in the U.S. is partial and uneven. Some organizations are now being rewarded with record subscription sales. At the same time, organizations that have effectively hibernated for the past year will find re-engaging with their audiences far more challenging,” said Jill Robinson, CEO of TRG Arts, a research firm. [InsidePhilanthropy]

Embarrassment Of Riches: In New York Magazine, Angelina Chapin interviews Mirella Ceja-Orozco and Elizer Darris, co-executive directors of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, about the volunteer-based bail fund that almost broke under the strain of a $30 million deluge in donations in the days after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Accustomed to working under the radar and with an annual budget of about $150,000, the fund was grateful for the support and attention, but found that it created serious difficulties — their bank couldn’t handle the amounts coming in, staff started to be doxxed and to receive death threats for being “anti-American” and all the while, their city was being overwhelmed by protests and riots. The organization managed to adapt and to expand its operations, but not before they got slammed for reacting too slowly: “We were a tiny organization dealing with a chaotic situation, which not everyone understood,” Ceja-Orozco said. “People thought we weren’t moving fast enough.” [NYMag]