Your Daily Phil: Holocaust Museum LA breaks ground on major expansion

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish Agency emissaries in the United States and calls in Congress to strip federal funding for universities that tolerate antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece from Elliot B. Karp about this week's March for Israel and one from Addie Goodman and Lily Rabinoff-Goldman about Jewish community centers.

Under gray skies, with a large tent providing cover for guests from renegade raindrops, 200 people — among them 15 Holocaust survivors, civic officials and Jewish community leaders — gathered at Pan-Pacific Park in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the expansion of the Holocaust Museum LA’s campus, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz from the scene.

Museum leadership says the expansion will double its capacity and enable it to engage 150,000 students in education about the Holocaust and against hate each year. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

At the event, Holocaust survivor Paul Kester recalled the “death and destruction, hopelessness and fear” in his childhood in Germany during and after Kristallnacht. “No country wanted us, the doors were closed… [now] at the age of almost 98, I again experience not fear, but concern, disgust and disappointment over a new wave of antisemitism,” he said.

“This time it is not government-organized. But it is not limited to acts by ignorant and confused individuals. It is pervasive among all levels of society, especially among this country’s intellectual elite, among the faculties and students of our best and greatest universities. But today, I can say times are different. We can fight this new antisemitism and the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles is uniquely qualified to do this.”

The museum’s CEO, Beth Kean, told eJP that the capital campaign had already raised $43 million, taking them to 80% of their goal.

“Today is a big celebration because this is four years in the making. And with the frightening surge in antisemitism that’s here locally and around the world, we’re really feeling a sense of urgency,” Kean said.

