Your Daily Phil: HIAS launches foundation to build endowment

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we have the scoop on a new lawsuit filed on behalf of Jewish students against American University and interview a college president, Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, who has unabashedly supported Israel throughout the war. We feature an opinion piece by Yael Gini on the potential impact of incorporating the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals into Israel's recovery agenda.

The immigration-focused nonprofit HIAS launched a standalone foundation on Tuesday to build a permanent endowment that is meant to sustain the 120-year-old American Jewish organization into the future, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

Dubbed the HIAS Foundation, this separate legal entity was created following recent significant financial growth for the Jewish nonprofit organization, which in 2017 was a $30 million entity working in 10 countries and now is a $200 million entity operating in 23 countries.

“As HIAS has been thinking about its future, it was decided that it’s time to create an endowment. There’s a need to help sustain HIAS into the future,” Jonathan Boiskin, the inaugural executive director of the foundation, told eJP.

The position is personal for Boiskin, who received services from HIAS when he immigrated to the U.S. from South Africa. He comes to the HIAS Foundation following a 30-year career in philanthropy, most recently having served as executive director of Friends of Israel Sci-Tech Schools.

Alongside Boiskin, the foundation will be run by five board members: Lee Gordon, board chair; Judith Friedman, secretary/treasurer; Harley Ungar; Neil Moss and René Lerer. Two of the members are also on HIAS’ board.

The HIAS Foundation launch comes as the United Nations estimates that there are 117 million displaced people around the world. “If we can help be a small player in helping HIAS be ready to respond to that displacement, that’s a good thing,” Boiskin said.

