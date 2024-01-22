Your Daily Phil: ‘HaOgen’ supports families of IDF reservists

Worthy Reads

Israel Needs YOU: In The Times of Israel, Jonathan Riskind — fresh off a Jewish Federations of North America volunteering trip — insists that Israel needs volunteers right now, and not only because there is lots of work to be done. “Just being there, being present, is extremely meaningful to Israelis. Several soldiers came to eat with us before taking the burgers back to their units. They were a bit dumbfounded, yet very happy that we were willing to come to Israel in the middle of the war and spend time cooking for them… [A]t the end of our volunteer mission, we walked around an outdoor shopping area next to the Old City in Jerusalem. During past visits, we would hear English and other languages. This time we heard almost no English, only Hebrew as it was nearly all Israelis walking around, and in much smaller numbers than normal. We walked into a shoe store where we have frequently shopped and the saleswoman recognized us with a startled and disbelieving look: ‘What are you doing here?’ When we responded that we were here to volunteer, to help in some small way, and to see our friends, she started to cry. It means so much, she said, to see that Americans are not abandoning us. So, please go to Israel. Work. Observe. Hug people. You won’t be sorry.” [TOI]

Good or Bad, Just Show Up: In The New York Times, Rabbi Sharon Brous, of Los Angeles’ Ikar community, discusses a Mishnaic ritual of recognizing grief, which she says remains relevant and powerful today. “Several times each year, hundreds of thousands of Jews would ascend to Jerusalem, the center of Jewish religious and political life. They would climb the steps of the Temple Mount and enter its enormous plaza, turning to the right en masse, circling counterclockwise. Meanwhile, the brokenhearted, the mourners (and here I would also include the lonely and the sick), would make this same ritual walk but they would turn to the left and circle in the opposite direction: every step against the current… do not take your broken heart and go home. Don’t isolate. Step toward those whom you know will hold you tenderly. And on your good days — the days when you can breathe — show up then, too. Because the very fact of seeing those who are walking against the current, people who can barely hold on, and asking, with an open heart, ‘Tell me about your sorrow,’ may be the deepest affirmation of our humanity, even in terribly inhumane times… We cannot magically fix one another’s broken hearts. But we can find each other in our most vulnerable moments and wrap each other up in a circle of care.” [NYTimes]

A Leader’s Legacy: Following the recent death of Bernie Steinberg — a founding fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute, a founding teacher at the Pardes Institute of Jerusalem, and director of Harvard Hillel for almost 20 years — Rabbi Julia Appel shares how he impacted her life on The Wisdom Daily news publication. “It’s hard to fully explain what it meant to sit in Bernie Steinberg’s office at Harvard Hillel and have him just believe in me to the edge of the earth and beyond… [T]he thing Bernie gave me the most was his belief in the fact that my life was important. That what I would do with my life was important. That I should make choices to ensure that my contribution to the world could be most clearly and powerfully made. It was different from simply mentoring with Bernie. He looked at me and basically said, you are important, don’t ever forget it, and you owe it to the Holy Blessed One who put you here to rise to your purpose. This was his leadership philosophy. It wasn’t about getting followers or convincing others you were brilliant or right. It was about following your highest purpose… I know I’m not alone in this. The number of Jewish professionals who took this path because Bernie was their teacher, mentor, and friend is significant. And the number of students who took the path to their calling, whatever it might be, because of their time with Bernie is also significant.” [TheWisdomDaily]