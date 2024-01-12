Your Daily Phil: Growing interest in Jewish day schools after 10/7?

Good Friday morning.

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will be published on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

More than a third of Jewish day schools and yeshivas in North America have seen a rise in inquiries from parents considering moving their children from public schools or non-Jewish private schools since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and a subsequent global rise in antisemitism, according to a new survey by the Jewish day school network Prizmah, reports eJewishPhilanthropy's Judah Ari Gross.

More than a third of Jewish day schools and yeshivas in North America have seen a rise in inquiries from parents considering moving their children from public schools or non-Jewish private schools since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and a subsequent global rise in antisemitism, according to a new survey by the Jewish day school network Prizmah, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The organization also found that many Israelis who have moved to North America temporarily because of the war are interested in sending their children to Jewish schools. More than 1,000 such students have enrolled in Jewish day schools so far, and interest is growing, the survey found.

“Parents of public and private school students are turning towards Jewish day schools out of a desire for their children to benefit from all that makes Jewish day schools great — an excellent education, a warm, nurturing Jewish environment, and protection from antisemitism they might experience elsewhere,” Paul Bernstein, CEO of Prizmah, said in a statement. “The best defense against antisemitism and hostility to Israel is to nurture strong, confident, knowledgeable Jewish youth and Jewish day schools answer that need.”

More than a third — 35% — of the schools surveyed for the report said they have seen a increase in the number of enrollment inquiries compared to last year, while 14% reported that inquiries are down compared to this time last year.

While this marks a notable increase for public and private school student transfers, the survey found that the far more dramatic influx of students to Jewish day schools have been Israeli children moving to North America temporarily because of the war.

Prizmah found that nearly all of the schools surveyed — 95% — had received inquiries about temporary Israeli students or enrollments; over 2,000 inquiries were made from October to December.

At least 1,037 temporary Israeli students have enrolled in Jewish day schools and yeshivas since the start of the war, requiring additional English language instruction and mental health support, the survey found.

