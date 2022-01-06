Your Daily Phil: Golden Globes to focus on philanthropy + Chabad building big in South Florida

Coming home

Four reasons why so many Jews moved to Israel in 2021 — and one concern

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

“A total of 27,050 olim (immigrants) from across the globe arrived in Israel during 2021, representing a 30% increase over the previous year, according to statistics that were recently released by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel and Nefesh B’Nefesh. Incredibly, these numbers included the highest number of American Jews since 1973,” writes Dan Elbaum, head of North America at The Jewish Agency for Israel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The big question: “Pause and consider that again. In a year that presented more challenges than most, more American Jews chose to make Israel their home than at any point in many of our lifetimes. We must ask: Why? Why in a year when it has been so difficult to even visit Israel from abroad, did so many more American Jews decide to move there?

High-quality medical care: “While every new citizen has their own story, I would like to offer four key reasons as well as one (sadly disturbing) possibility to explain this phenomenon… First, if the last two years have done anything, they have reinforced the importance of access to high-quality medical care. From the start of the pandemic, prospective olimcame to appreciate that Israeli health care is affordable, advanced and efficient. Israel ranks among the world’s top five countries in the Bloomberg Health-Efficiency Index. The U.S. sadly ranks among the least efficient nations.”

Read the full piece here.

A JEWISH DAY SCHOOL IMPERATIVE

Reenergizing and inspiring your school board of directors

Christina Morillo via Pexels.com



“Over the past six months, a number of day school heads and executive directors recently shared with me (as their coach) concern and frustration in not being able to motivate, inspire or move their boards forward in a meaningful way. Traditionally, this concern is most common for new school heads, or for school boards that have unfortunately been on ‘automatic pilot’ due to inertia or a lack of leadership,” writes Chaim Botwinick, principal of the Hebrew Academy Day School in Margate, Fla., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Post-COVID institutional fatigue: “At first blush, I attributed these concerns to some form of ‘post-COVID institutional fatigue’ which many day school lay and professional leaders reported experiencing following almost 18 months of school restrictions, lockdowns and new health/safety policies and protocols. To be sure, these COVID-related challenges were beyond stressful, time-consuming and nerve-racking for many day school boards and senior administrators, let alone families and communities.”

Similarities and commonalities: “As I began to analyze these school governance concerns a bit more closely, I observed striking similarities and commonalities. They all had high levels of board turnover; a relatively new board chair/school president who was recently elected to the post; and several new members of the board who were in desperate need of onboarding. All of this governance transitioning took place at the height of the COVID pandemic, which only added additional stress, uncertainty and ambiguity to the mix.”

Read the full piece here.