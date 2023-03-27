Your Daily Phil: Foundation to Combat Antisemitism launches new ad campaign + European Jewish leaders gather in Berlin

Aiding Africa

IsraAid heads to cyclone-battered Malawi to fight cholera outbreak with AJC grant

People walk through Blantyre after it was hit by cyclone Freddy earlier in the month, on Mar. 14, 2023.

An IsraAid delegation set out for Malawi this week with a grant from the American Jewish Committee to assist the landlocked African nation that is currently grappling with the aftereffects of a devastating cyclone and a severe cholera outbreak, the two organizations told eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.

Devastation: Two weeks ago, Cyclone Freddy dumped the equivalent of six months of rain onto Malawi in five days, causing massive flooding and widespread destruction that displaced over half a million people and killed more than 500, with another 500 people still missing. The storm came as the country, one of the world’s least developed nations, was already in the midst of one of the worst cholera outbreaks in its history. “About half of the country has been affected, including the economic heart of the country. There are entire villages that have literally been buried by… landslides,” Wayne Sussman, director of AJC’s Africa Institute, told eJP.

Just getting started: AJC has so far issued a $50,000 grant to IsraAid to assist Malawi, but Sussman said some members of AJC will likely make their own, private donations to aid efforts and the organization is considering further grants as needed. “We are speaking to more people in the American community. We hope to make additional grants in the coming days,” Sussman said over the weekend.

Water and hygiene: The IsraAid grant will go specifically toward water purification and hygiene efforts in the country, which are even more critical in light of the cholera outbreak. “We are looking to help people get clean and safe drinking water. Lack of clean water is the main spreader of cholera,” Sita Cacioppe, the head of IsraAid’s Health Sector, told eJP.

Read the full article here.